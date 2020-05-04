The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Monday, May 4, 2020

Why You Can’t Always Trust Your Coronavirus Antibody Test Results

Posted By on Mon, May 4, 2020 at 3:30 PM

click to enlarge 20200428-04_separated_vertical_transparent_v3.jpg
ProPublica is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Click here to read their biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

Many people across the country experienced COVID-19 symptoms but could not get a test to confirm if they actually had the virus. Now some are looking to a different kind of coronavirus test for answers.

Antibody tests are meant to recognize a past infection. Many of these have hit the market in recent weeks and are being offered at local clinics. Officials have touted the tests as crucial for reopening the economy and developing public health strategies to contain the virus.

But there are still questions about how accurate they are. And even with a very good test, it's possible to test positive for antibodies even when you don't actually have them. Watch our new video to learn why.

Comments

Add a comment

