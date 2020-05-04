Sahuarita Reopening Services and Buildings This Friday

click to enlarge Logan Burtch-Buus, Tucson Local Media

The Town of Sahuarita will reopen all town services and facilities this Friday, May 8, including the town clerk’s office, planning, and building, the Anamax Recreation Center, and more—although programming is still delayed.“We do this cautiously and responsibly with the utmost concern for public health, and for the health of our local businesses, residents, and employees,” said Mayor Tom Murphy. “We’re eager to get back to full-capacity service to our residents.”According to the town, “precautionary measures” will be in place to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 “to ensure a successful reopening.”Public parks will also reopen with additional cleaning protocols for common areas, and the town’s May 11 council meeting will take place in the town hall chambers, open to the public.