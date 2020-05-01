The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Friday, May 1, 2020

Community Info / COVID-19

Your Southern AZ COVID-19 PM Update for Friday, May 1: What We've Covered Today

Posted By on Fri, May 1, 2020 at 5:30 PM

We've made it through April and another work week. It's finally Friday and a start to a new month, so let's take a moment to reflect on what we covered today:

  • The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Arizona reached 7,962 as of Friday, May 1, according to the morning report from the Arizona Department of Health Services.
  • A White House official confirmed Wednesday that President Donald Trump will visit the Phoenix Honeywell facility for an industry event May 5, despite Gov. Doug Ducey extending his stay-at-home order to May 15. (Ulterior motive - Cinco de Mayo/Taco Tuesday in style?)
  • Justice of the Peace Paula Aboud, a former state lawmaker, is among the three candidates for Justice of the Peace in Pima County who won't be on ballot this year after challenges to nominating petitions.
  • Carrying signs and plastic mallets, the hardworking educators of Amphitheater Public Schools recently showed how much they value their graduating seniors by placing congratulatory signs in their front yards.
  • U.S. Representative Tom O'Halleran has an opinion on any future stimulus package, and how it should be more impactful for families.

COVID-19 symptoms typically occur two to 14 days after exposure, and include headache, fever, cough, and shortness of breath, according to the CDC. However, some cases of the virus are entirely asymptomatic. Practices to avoid infection include social distancing (of at least six feet), washing your hands, avoiding unnecessary trips, and not touching your face. COVID-19 can survive on cardboard for up to 24 hours, and on stainless steel and plastic surfaces up to three days.

If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19 and develop a fever, cough, or difficulty breathing, speak with a healthcare provider for medical advice. According to the CDC, people who are mildly ill with COVID-19 are able to recover at home. Stay at home and avoid public transportation, but stay in touch with your doctor. If you do leave your home, wear a facemask, and clean your hands often. If you develop more severe symptoms (persistent pain or pressure in the chest, confusion, bluish lips) get medical attention immediately. Your local health authorities will give instructions on checking your symptoms and reporting information.

Have you caught COVID-19? Are you feeling ill? Is your small business struggling to make it? Have you lost your job as a result of the outbreak? Are you struggling to manage your kids while schools are closed? Tell us your COVID-19 stories. Send an email or photo to jimn@tucsonlocalmedia.com.

