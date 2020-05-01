Judge Not: Former Lawmaker Paula Aboud Among Justice of the Peace Candidates Who Won't Be on Ballot This Year

click to enlarge Paula Aboud: No justice, no peace

Justice of the Peace Paula Aboud, a former state lawmaker, is among the three candidates for Justice of the Peace in Pima County who won't be on ballot this year after challenges to nominating petitions.Aboud, who served in the Arizona Legislature from 2006 to 2012, withdrew her candidacy rather than defend her nominating petitions in a court hearing.She did not immediately return a call for Weekly seeking comment.Aboud was elected Justice of the Peace in Precinct 6 in 2016. In 2017, she was censured by the Arizona Supreme Court after she was caught trying to sneak a peek at answers to an exam during an orientation for new judges. Aboud said her actions were a prank.Aboud's departure from the race leaves Alexander Ball and John-Robert Granger in the August Democratic primary for the Precinct 6 race. No Republican filed to run in the precinct.Two other JP candidates are also off the ballot after challenges to their nominating petitions.In Justice Precinct 2, Republican John Maley was removed from the ballot by court order this week. Incumbent Justice of the Peace Erica Cornejo now faces no opposition to her reelection effort.In Justice Precinct 9, Democrat Alfonso Ramirez withdrew rather than defend his nominating petitions, leaving incumbent Justice of the Peace Kendrick Wilson with no opponents on the road to reelection.In other ballot-bouncing news, Trista Tramposch di Genova-Chang was booted from the race for Board of Supervisors District 5 after a judge determined she had insufficient signatures. The race for the late Richard Elías' seat now has TUSD Board member Adelita Grijalva facing Sunnyside School Board member Consuelo Hernandez in the Democratic primary. The winner of that contest will face Republican Fernando Gonzales in the November general election.In Legislative District 3, Democrat Javier Soto survived a challenge to his petitions. He is facing incumbent Reps. Andrés Cano and Alma Hernandez in the Democratic primary for the Arizona House of Representatives.