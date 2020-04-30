UA Plans to Resume In-Person Classes in Fall

click to enlarge Courtesy UA

On Thursday, April 30, University of Arizona President Robert C. Robbins announced a plan for bringing students, faculty and staff back to campus for the fall 2020 semester, which begins Aug. 24.

"I am pleased to publicly announce today our intention to return to in-person classes at the University of Arizona for the fall semester," Robbins said. "We will honor all local, state and federal protective measures that apply, and, of course, there are many factors that remain beyond our control. However, we are tackling what is within our control to ensure our students have the opportunity for a full on-campus experience."



Robbins said this at an event where he had his blood drawn for antibody testing.

"We have launched antibody testing for the county and will soon begin antibody testing 250,000 health care workers and first responders for the state of Arizona in partnership with the Governor’s Office," Robbins said. "Next, we will test our own students, faculty and staff. We are expanding our diagnostic testing capability for COVID-19 infection. In short, we are working with local and national experts to create best-in-class strategies to reopen the campus... Our plan is to Test, Trace and Treat to present our campus community a flexible and adaptive teaching and learning environment."