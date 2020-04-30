Four Pima County Sheriff Employees Test Positive for COVID-19

Courtesy of Pima County

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Arizona reached 7,648 as of Thursday, April 30, according to the morning report from the Arizona Department of Health Services. Pima County had 1,241 confirmed cases.



The coronavirus had killed 320 people statewide, including 80 in Pima County, according to the report. In Maricopa County, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases had risen to 3,972.