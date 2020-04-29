The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Archives | RSS

Blog Categories: Politics | News | Do This! | Music | Chow | Media | Fun in General | Education | Cinema | Arts and Culture | Community Info | Sports | more categories»

Wednesday, April 29, 2020

COVID-19 / News

Mayor Romero & Supervisor Valadez: "We Urge Great Caution in Any Relaxation" of Ducey's Stay-at-Home Order

Posted By on Wed, Apr 29, 2020 at 1:55 PM

click to enlarge NIAID-RML
  • NIAID-RML
With Gov. Doug Ducey announcing his plans for modifying Arizona's Stay-at-Home order at a 3 p.m. presser today, Tucson Mayor Regina Romero and Pima County Board of Supervisors Chairman Ramon Valadez say that it's not yet time to open Arizona. The joint statement:

Pima County and the City of Tucson are united in our concern on relaxing restrictions and opening up our economy at this time. We encourage Governor Ducey to give counties and local jurisdictions the flexibility to act at the regional level if he does not want to extend his 'Stay Home, Stay Healthy, Stay Connected' executive order statewide.

The CDC’s guidelines on 'Opening Up America Again' clearly state that Governors have the discretion to allow local jurisdictions to act at the regional level. The Pima County Health Department has issued guidelines based off CDC recommendations on when it is safe to begin a phased re-opening, including a decline of positive cases over 14 consecutive days, widespread testing, and sufficient PPE for first responders and healthcare workers. We urge great caution in any relaxation.

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Popular Content

Most Read Most Discussed
  1. Claytoonz: Damn Yankees (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  2. Upstart head start: Some challengers better funded than incumbents (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  3. Pima County Hires New Health Director, Dr. Theresa Cullen (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  4. “There’s No Such Thing as Returning to Normal”: We Answered Your Questions About Reopening America (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  5. Your Southern AZ COVID-19 AM Roundup for Tuesday, April 28: State's Confirmed Cases Rise To 6,900; Death Toll Rises to 293 (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)

© 2020 Tucson Weekly | 7225 Mona Lisa Rd. Ste. 125, Tucson AZ 85741 | (520) 797-4384 | Powered by Foundation