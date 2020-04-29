Mayor Romero & Supervisor Valadez: "We Urge Great Caution in Any Relaxation" of Ducey's Stay-at-Home Order

click to enlarge NIAID-RML

Pima County and the City of Tucson are united in our concern on relaxing restrictions and opening up our economy at this time. We encourage Governor Ducey to give counties and local jurisdictions the flexibility to act at the regional level if he does not want to extend his 'Stay Home, Stay Healthy, Stay Connected' executive order statewide.



The CDC’s guidelines on 'Opening Up America Again' clearly state that Governors have the discretion to allow local jurisdictions to act at the regional level. The Pima County Health Department has issued guidelines based off CDC recommendations on when it is safe to begin a phased re-opening, including a decline of positive cases over 14 consecutive days, widespread testing, and sufficient PPE for first responders and healthcare workers. We urge great caution in any relaxation.

With Gov. Doug Ducey announcing his plans for modifying Arizona's Stay-at-Home order at a 3 p.m. presser today, Tucson Mayor Regina Romero and Pima County Board of Supervisors Chairman Ramon Valadez say that it's not yet time to open Arizona. The joint statement: