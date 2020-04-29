AZ Stay-at-Home Order Extended Through May 15 With Some Changes

click to enlarge NIAID-RML







Ducey’s announcement came on the same day that the state’s confirmed cases topped 7,200, with 304 people dead after contracting the virus. A total of 80 people have died from COVID-19 in Pima County, which was home to 1,215 of the state's 7,202 confirmed cases, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services.



Ducey has been criticized by some Arizona conservatives for the stay-at-home order, but a late April poll by Public Opinion Strategies showed that most Arizonans approved of the effort to slow the outbreak. Roughly six in 10 voters thought his approach had been “just about right,” while 29 percent said he had “not gone far enough” and just 8 percent said he had “gone too far,” according to the poll of 600 registered voters.



Ducey issued the initial stay-at-home order on Monday, March 30, ordering the closure of “non-essential” businesses. But critics such as Tucson Mayor Regina Romero said he allowed too many businesses to remain open. As the virus continued its spread, Ducey later trimmed the list of “non-essential” businesses, forcing barber shops, beauty salons, swap meets and similar businesses to shut down.



Hundreds of thousands of Arizonans have lost their jobs since the outbreak began, with more than 420,000 people applying for unemployment benefits in recent weeks. Even many businesses that have been able to keep their doors open have experienced sharp drops in revenue. State budget forecasters have said the state could be facing a billion-dollar budget shortfall but advised that with so little data to work from, they could be off by $500 million in either direction.



Ahead of Ducey’s announcement, Romero teamed up with two of her counterparts, Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego and Flagstaff Mayor Coral Evans, to ask Ducey to follow Centers for Disease Control guidelines when considering when to re-open.



“The state must be able to provide clear data showing that we have achieved a 14-day decline in COVID cases before the economy begins to reopen,” the statement reads.



The federal government’s “Opening Up America Again” program includes a list of criteria states need to meet before beginning to reopen, including a downward trajectory of influenza-like and COVID-19 cases for two weeks, having “robust testing” in place and a sufficient supply of PPE.



The joint statement gave credit to Ducey for expanding testing to greater segments of the population, as that data will be “critical in determining our ability to safely reopen the economy without unnecessary imperiling the lives of our residents.”



“We are all eager to reopen the economy as soon as it is safe to do so,” the statement reads. “We again ask the governor to work closely with cities on COVID resiliency efforts. Our cities’ first responders are tasked with carrying out any statewide executive orders and the more time they have to prepare the better chance we have to keep our police, fire, and residents safe and healthy.”





Jim Nintzel contributed to this report.





