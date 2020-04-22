Arizona Theatre Company Announces Online Broadcast Series

Blog Categories: Politics | News | Do This! | Music | Chow | Media | Fun in General | Education | Cinema | Arts and Culture | Sports | Community Info | more categories»
ATC is also staying busy both by planning out a post-pandemic return and transitioning its programs online.
ATC is presenting digital classes, videos and podcasts. The company’s education program, ATCteen – for students 13 to 19 years old – is now online, featuring weekly classes on playwriting, acting, dancing and set design; a “Playreader’s Club” for students to read and discuss scripts; an improv troupe; private coaching classes in multiple disciplines; and radio drama projects.
ATC’s online content is divided into four rooms: The Blackbox Room for play readings and online workshops, The Green Room for conversations with national and local artists, The Rehearsal Hall for deeper conversations about plays and topics affecting the theatre community, and The Classroom for educational and creative content for all ages. Each “room” will be available on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and ATC’s own podcast and radio station.
Visit arizonatheatre.org for more information.