Wednesday, April 22, 2020

Arts and Culture / Community Info / Do This!

Arizona Theatre Company Announces Online Broadcast Series

As part of their online library during quarantine downtime, Arizona Theatre Company will be hosting the first in a series of weekly Facebook Live broadcasts at 4 p.m. Friday, April 24.

Hosted by ATC artistic director Sean Daniels, the broadcast will feature guests from multiple artistic mediums: Lucky Yates, who is a voice actor on the TV series Archer, and a regular on the Food Network’s Good Eats ; actress Veronika Duerr, who made her ATC debut in the 2019/2020 production of Silent Sky ; ATC Costume Shop Manager Mary Woll ; and special musical guest, Brian Lowdermilk.

“We really wanted to start a weekly way to talk with our audience - to let them know how we’re doing, what we’re up to, to give them inside info on what’s in the works - and to hear from them,” Daniels said. “Running a theatre is really a two-way conversation, so we wanted to create more ways for them to talk to us."

ATC is also staying busy both by planning out a post-pandemic return and transitioning its programs online.

ATC is presenting digital classes, videos and podcasts. The company’s education program, ATCteen – for students 13 to 19 years old – is now online, featuring weekly classes on playwriting, acting, dancing and set design; a “Playreader’s Club” for students to read and discuss scripts; an improv troupe; private coaching classes in multiple disciplines; and radio drama projects.

ATC’s online content is divided into four rooms: The Blackbox Room for play readings and online workshops, The Green Room for conversations with national and local artists, The Rehearsal Hall for deeper conversations about plays and topics affecting the theatre community, and The Classroom for educational and creative content for all ages. Each “room” will be available on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and ATC’s own podcast and radio station.

Visit arizonatheatre.org for more information.


