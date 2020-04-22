Arizona Theatre Company Announces Online Broadcast Series

Hosted by ATC artistic director Sean Daniels, the broadcast will feature guests from multiple artistic mediums: Lucky Yates, who is a voice actor on the TV series Archer, and a regular on the Food Network’s Good Eats ; actress Veronika Duerr, who made her ATC debut in the 2019/2020 production of Silent Sky ; ATC Costume Shop Manager Mary Woll ; and special musical guest, Brian Lowdermilk.

As part of their online library during quarantine downtime, Arizona Theatre Company will be hosting the first in a series of weekly Facebook Live broadcasts at 4 p.m. Friday, April 24.“We really wanted to start a weekly way to talk with our audience - to let them know how we’re doing, what we’re up to, to give them inside info on what’s in the works - and to hear from them,” Daniels said. “Running a theatre is really a two-way conversation, so we wanted to create more ways for them to talk to us."