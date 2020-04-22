The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Archives | RSS

Blog Categories: Politics | News | Do This! | Music | Chow | Media | Fun in General | Education | Cinema | Arts and Culture | Sports | Community Info | more categories»

Wednesday, April 22, 2020

Community Info / COVID-19

Arizona Hospitals Can Resume Elective Surgeries May 1 if Prepared for Patient Surge

Posted By on Wed, Apr 22, 2020 at 4:11 PM

click to enlarge BIGSTOCK
  • BigStock
Hospitals and outpatient surgical centers in Arizona may resume elective surgeries for patients if they can prove they are prepared for any potential influx of COVID-19 cases beginning May 1, according to Gov. Doug Ducey.

The governor suspended elective surgeries March 19.

Ducey considers the healthcare change his first step in “increasing the energy” of the state’s economy, though it comes with some criteria from the Arizona Department of Health Services:
  • Demonstrating greater than a 14 day supply of PPE;
  • Ensuring adequate staffing and beds;
  • Testing patients prior to surgery and all at-risk health care workers;
  • Ensuring appropriate discharge plans for patients being transferred to nursing care facilities, including diagnostic testing for COVID-19;
  • Implementing a universal symptom screening process for staff, patients, and visitors;
  • Establishing an enhanced cleaning process for waiting areas;
  • And prioritizing the restart of elective surgeries based on urgency.
Facilities will need to receive approval from DHS before resuming elective surgeries.


“Hospitals around the state have stepped up to provide additional protections for their staff and patients and increased bed capacity to prepare for a possible COVID-19 surge,” Ducey said in a statement. “Because of these preparations, and the responsible actions of Arizonans across our state, data shows our health system continues to remain ahead of the curve. Today’s order continues to prioritize public health while improving access to care for Arizonans and the overall viability of our health care system.”

Tags: , , , , , ,

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Previously in the Range

More by Logan Burtch-Buus

Popular Content

Most Read Most Discussed
  1. Hotel Congress' David Slutes: "Yep, We Miss You Dearly" (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  2. Guest Opinion: It's Time To Protect the LGBT Community from Discrimination (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  3. ICE Has Access to DACA Recipients’ Personal Information Despite Promises Suggesting Otherwise, Internal Emails Show (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  4. Your Southern AZ COVID-19 AM Roundup for Wednesday, April 22: Confirmed Cases Rise to over 5,400 in State; Virus Has Killed 229 Arizonans; Ducey Reviewing Conditions for Lifting Stay-at-Home Order; US Senate OKs New Aid for Biz, Hospitals (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  5. SBA Not Accepting New Paycheck Protection Loan Applications Ahead of Tomorrow's House of Representatives Vote To Replenish the Program (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)

© 2020 Tucson Weekly | 7225 Mona Lisa Rd. Ste. 125, Tucson AZ 85741 | (520) 797-4384 | Powered by Foundation