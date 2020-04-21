Local First Arizona Earth Day Arizona: Celebrating 50 Years with Calexico's Joey Burns

click to enlarge
Local First Arizona is hosting a free Virtual Earth Day Arizona Celebration with a special guest appearance from Calexico's Joey Burns of Calexico from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, April 22.
At this online celebration of Earth Day's 50th anniversary, Local First will explore how to build environmental and community resilience against a global pandemic and climate crisis while raising funds for vulnerable Arizona small businesses in the COVID-19 era. This public health crisis highlights how major disasters disproportionately affect those without resources, healthcare, housing, job security and food security. Businesses all across Arizona are rethinking how to do operate.
But the novel coronavirus has also presented an opportunity for businesses to identify where they can be more sustainable. On a macro scale, the shifts needed to curb the effects of climate change are very much possible and beneficial for businesses as they work to rebuild beyond this current crisis.
Local First Arizona's mission has always been focused on supporting strong local economies and communities that are diverse and inclusive and ensure all people can thrive. Now, the Local First sustainability programs are expanding in real time to adapt to the changing world and support businesses to navigate and thrive in uncertain times. Through partnerships and collaboration, these programs provide the tools needed for rebuilding more sustainable and resilient businesses for a healthier world.
Local First Arizona will be expanding its efforts for economic and environmental resilience in
Tucson by launching the Southern Arizona Green Business Leaders Program and growing its
SCALE UP Educational Program. We are hosting a new virtual sustainability series focused on community-supported agriculture, food waste, home energy audits, water conservation and more. Join us to help raise funds for the statewide Small Business Relief Fund, celebrate 50 years of climate action and resilience in Arizona, and highlight green local businesses across the state, including:
• Hotel Congress of Tucson
• Fair Trade Cafe of Phoenix
• Arizona Apparel Foundation of Tempe
• NexVeg of Flagstaff
• Pop-Cycle Shop of Tucson
• Friends of the Verde River of Cottonwood
Mrs. Green will be our MC and we'll have a performance by special musical guest Joey Burns of Calexico.
