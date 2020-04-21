Arizona DES Will Provide Meals to 600,000 Children

“We are working to ensure no Arizona kid goes hungry during the COVID-19 health emergency,” Gov. Doug Ducey said in the press release. “Schools across the state have worked hard to get nutritious meals to kids while schools are closed, and this program will build on those efforts and provide additional relief to families struggling at this time. My thanks to the Department of Economic Security, the USDA Food and Nutrition Service and everyone working to support Arizona’s most vulnerable.”

In addition to the Pandemic School Meal Replacement Benefits, about 200,000 families using SNAP will receive the maximum amount of benefits allotted for their household size during April and May.