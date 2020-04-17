High School Seniors Have a Chance at Virtual Prom with John Krasinski

Class of 2020 has had a bad go of it, haven't they? They're missing out on the last vestiges of high school life and socialization, they won't get to walk in their graduations, and they're missing their proms. At least, physically they are.
Virtually, there are a plethora of things to do. For school, they have Zoom, YouTube, Google Museums and more. For fun, they can make friends and short videos on TikTok, or even hang out at Walt Disney World.
click to enlarge
SomeGoodNewsOfficial / TikTok
And for Prom, they can hang out with John Krasinski.
Krasinski, who is well-known for his character Jim on The Office, has taken it upon himself to create a YouTube show called SomeGoodNews (SGN).
SGN brings good news to the world through a camera in Krasinski's living room, where he conducts interviews with interesting people and spreads good news to everyone watching. Through this venue, he will also be hosting a virtual prom.
There aren't many details known, except that it will start at this location on YouTube at 8 p.m. EDT (5 p.m. MST) tonight, Friday, April 17th. (As of this writing, there are already over 1,500 people waiting for the broadcast.) It's also titled, "SGN Prom with John Krasinski and Friends", which might imply some appearances from other people that Krasinski may know, though that hasn't been confirmed.
So, if you are or you know a high schooler who isn't doing anything tonight, now there's something they can do. Hang out at a virtual prom with thousands of other people online with Jim from The Office. Not a bad Friday night.