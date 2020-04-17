The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Archives | RSS

Blog Categories: Politics | News | Do This! | Music | Chow | Media | Fun in General | Education | Cinema | Arts and Culture | Sports | Community Info | more categories»

Friday, April 17, 2020

Community Info / COVID-19

Drive-Thru COVID Testing Available At Walgreens

Posted By on Fri, Apr 17, 2020 at 3:38 PM

click to enlarge JEFF GARDNER
  • Jeff Gardner

As of Friday, April 17, Walgreens is offering drive-thru COVID-19 testing at their 10315 E. Broadway Blvd. location. In order to to be eligible for the testing, you have to fill out an online health questionnaire at walgreens.com/coronavirus. An appointment will be based off the results of the questionnaire.

Testing will be available at no cost to eligible individuals who meet criteria established by the CDC along with state and federal guidelines.

The Broadway location was selected by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services in collaboration with Walgreens.

“I am grateful that Walgreens and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has selected Tucson as one of their drive-thru testing sites,” said Mayor Regina Romero. “Drastically increasing our testing capacity remains a critical component in our fight against COVID-19 and I am grateful for all of our private sector partners that have stepped up to help us accomplish this.”

Please note: Testing availability may be limited due to capacity and weather conditions. There may be a delay in getting tested.

Tags: , , , , ,

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

More by Jeff Gardner

Popular Content

Most Read Most Discussed
  1. Jack in the Box in Marana opens to Welcoming Community (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  2. Your Southern AZ COVID-19 PM Roundup for Thursday, April 16: What We Covered Today (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  3. Your Southern AZ COVID-19 AM Roundup for Thursday, April 16: State's Confirmed Cases Top 4K; 160 Now Dead; Local Governments Bracing for Budget Hit (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  4. Local Business Owners Suffer As PPP Loans Runs Dry (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  5. Your Southern AZ COVID-19 AM Roundup for Friday, April 17: State's Confirmed Cases Top 4,500; Virus Has Now Killed 169 (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)

© 2020 Tucson Weekly | 7225 Mona Lisa Rd. Ste. 125, Tucson AZ 85741 | (520) 797-4384 | Powered by Foundation