Drive-Thru COVID Testing Available At Walgreens

The Broadway location was selected by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services in collaboration with Walgreens.



“I am grateful that Walgreens and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has selected Tucson as one of their drive-thru testing sites,” said Mayor Regina Romero. “Drastically increasing our testing capacity remains a critical component in our fight against COVID-19 and I am grateful for all of our private sector partners that have stepped up to help us accomplish this.”