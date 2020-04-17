City of Tucson and Hotels Are Teaming To Help Homeless Threatened by COVID-19 Outbreak

click to enlarge
The City of Tucson is rolling out a new program today using local hotels to provide shelter and isolation for the homeless exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms or who are at high risk for contracting the disease.
The program currently has a total of 315 rooms, split between two hotels. One hotel will have 115 rooms dedicated to homeless people already ill and the other will offer 200 rooms for those who may be at high-risk, such as elderly homeless people, said Liz Morales, Director of City of Tucson’s Housing & Community Development Department.
“It has taken a lot of coordination but we are moving people from our shelters that are either symptomatic or at very high risk based on their age or underlying health conditions,” Morales said. “We have a screening tool that allows us to identify what category they meet, and then we move them based on that criteria.”
The program is funded through a $1.67 million Emergency Solutions Grant allocated from the city’s $44 million CARES Act package. EST money is to be used to prevent and prepare for a potential coronavirus outbreak in Tucson’s homeless population, said Morales.
“A good portion of this money will go to this effort because we’re looking at not just the hotel cost, but the contracts with those providing support services,” Morales said. “There’s a lot of costs that are involved, from transportation, to meals, to security. We’re still trying to gather all the cost and we also know there’s a lot of other needs we need to address.”
The program will work in two phases. The first phase will focus on screening the homeless population in shelters and the second phase will focus on the homeless in parks and encampments, according to Morales.
“The goal of this is to get (the homeless) out of congregate shelters and into isolation so that they’re not in close proximity. That’s the first phase”, Morales said. “The next phase is to work who aren’t in shelters but are being served through our outreach teams. There’s a lot of people who don’t have access to shelters because the shelters have had to reduce capacity lately.”