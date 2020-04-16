The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Thursday, April 16, 2020

Jack in the Box in Marana opens to Welcoming Community

Posted By on Thu, Apr 16, 2020 at 3:11 PM

click to enlarge TARA FOULKROD
  • Tara Foulkrod
A lot of businesses are struggling with the closures for COVID-19 precautions. But, that didn't stop one business from opening after months of planning and construction.

The brand new Jack in the Box in Marana opened this week to throngs of hungry visitors. Marana Chamber of Commerce posted the announcement on Facebook saying, "Good news. The new Marana Jack in the Box is open. Come drive thru."

And people have done just that. The new fast-food establishment, located at 13925 N Sandario Rd., has seen plenty of people in the community wait in line for the first couple of days after opening.

click to enlarge Long lines were the norm for the first few days of business amid the COVID-19 orders from Governor Ducey. - TARA FOULKROD
  • Tara Foulkrod
  • Long lines were the norm for the first few days of business amid the COVID-19 orders from Governor Ducey.
Seeing as how this is one of two fast-food restaurants at this freeway exit, the other being a McDonald's that opened in late 2014, there's bound to be excitement.

One Facebook user posted, "Just left there. Dive through line went from the road, all the way through the lot to the pickup window...it was worth it."

The same was seen later in the week, with a busy staff buzzing about in the building handling everyone's orders.

Markings on the window and drive-thru menu indicate a 24/7 Drive-Thru, and a sign out front states that there are even delivery options for those who live closer to the restaurant. Delivery is available through Grubhub, Postmates, and Doordash.

