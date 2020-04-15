UA Braces for Impending Financial Impact of COVID-19

The university—one of Arizona's largest employers—has put a pause on hiring new employees and has halted all job changes for current employees, such as transfers between departments, promotions and compensation increases.



"Over the next 15 months we anticipate a significant loss of revenue and expect to see increased expenses related to the effects of COVID-19," UA President Dr. Robert Robbins and other leaders said in an email to faculty and staff. "This is going to have profound impacts on how we successfully achieve our mission."



In a conference call last Wednesday, Robbins told Tucson Weekly that 40 percent of the university's students are from outside Arizona, and about 15 percent are international students. He said they’re currently modeling what that hit in revenue could look like, but they are expecting "significant shortfalls."



UA leaders are urging faculty and staff to share their insights with the new



New information from university leaders is expected in the coming weeks.





