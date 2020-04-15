No Cause of Death Determined for Picture Rocks Resident Sara Galloway

click to enlarge Sara Galloway

The Pima County Office of the Medical Examiner was unable to determine how Picture Rocks resident Sara Galloway died, according to a report filed Tuesday.Galloway, 39, who had Down syndrome, was last seen more than a year ago, on March 21, 2019, in the 10600 block of West Massingale Road. Her remains were found in the desert area northeast of Anthony and Massingale roads on Feb. 12, 2020.A hiker first found parts of leg bones and alerted the Pima County Sheriff’s Office. Law enforcement officials recovered additional skeletal remains “consistent in morphology and degree of weathering” to the arm bones. Galloway was later ID’d via dental records.The search for Galloway lasted weeks, and included several local law enforcement agencies as well as the Department of Homeland Security.No cause of death was determined and no obvious signs of trauma were found, though a forensic anthropology report indicates that postmortem animal activity took place (as determined by gnawed bones).