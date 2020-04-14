Let The Loft’s Staff Pick Which Movie You Should Stream



The Loft Cinema’s latest service during their COVID-19 closure is Loft Streaming Selects, which invites you to fill out an online application to receive a curated list of films that best fit your taste.

The Loft Streaming Selects application has you select which movie genres you enjoy (such as thriller, documentary, experimental, musical or animated), which streaming services you have (such as Netflix or HBO Go), and write down a few of your favorite films. There are even opportunities to show off your cinema chops, by selecting statements such as "I have seen an above-average number of films" and "I’ve seen pretty much everything."

Within 48 hours, the Loft's dedicated programming staff of film buffs will reply with a specially curated list of three films perfect for you. And if you've seen all three already, they’ll get back to you with three new ones.

This $10 service is the latest program The Loft Cinema has developed to support their theater and 38-person staff while physically closed due to COVID-19. They’re also streaming select art house films for purchase from their website.

For more information, visit loftcinema.org/product/loft-streaming-selects