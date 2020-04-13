Good News: MVD is Updating its Computers. Bad News: MVD Has to Shut Down to Update

The MVD is finally moving into the 21st century and updating its obsolete computer system. All offices, third party services, and ServiceArizona.com
will be affected by this change, and though it's a welcome one, it doesn't come without drawbacks.
Everything related to MVD will be non-operational for about four days while the update takes place, and until it's completed, no MVD services can be used.
The situation with COVID-19 has already resulted in a delay of the REAL ID deadline by a full year, and people whose licenses would have expired between March 1 and Sept. 1 have already had their expiration dates extended by six months, so that should help alleviate some issues.
MVD will shut down between 5 p.m. Friday, April 17, through Tuesday, April 21
.
ADOT promises it's a major update: "The introduction of this state-of-the-art computer system has been planned for nearly five years and is required because the current platform used by MVD has elements that are more than 35 years old and are no longer sustainable."
After the updates have completed, Arizonans will have more options available to them online through the AZ MVD Now application. Every current Arizona MVD customer already has an AZ MVD Now login that just needs activation. Additionally, many services can also be fulfilled by mail instead of having to go into a physical office.
ServiceArizona.com
will continue to operate for basic transactions, but customers are encouraged to activate their personal AZ MVD Now account at azmvdnow.gov
for most MVD services.
