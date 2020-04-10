The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Archives | RSS

Blog Categories: Politics | News | Do This! | Music | Chow | Media | Fun in General | Education | Cinema | Arts and Culture | Sports | Community Info | more categories»

  |  

Friday, April 10, 2020

Chow / COVID-19 / News

Yet Another Reason For Us to Love eegee's: Watermelon Delivered to First Responders, Food Bank

Posted By on Fri, Apr 10, 2020 at 12:20 PM

click to enlarge You love it. I love it. The whole country loves it. - EEGEE'S / FACEBOOK
  • Eegee's / Facebook
  • You love it. I love it. The whole country loves it.

As if we didn't already have enough of a reason to love eegee's, now they've come through on a request to support those who are helping our city through these trying times.

After an appeal from Mayor Romero, eegee's will bring a special delivery of Watermelon to Tucson Fire and Police members, as well as volunteers from the Community Food Bank.

"Our community is working so hard to make sure our residents are cared for and I thought a watermelon eegees would be a Tucson way to lift the spirits of those on the front lines," Romero said in a prepared statement. "I was delighted when eegee's said they would help."

The crew at eegee's said they dug into the reserves to fulfill the request, said CEO Ron Petty.

"We were pleased to help Mayor Romero with this special request and used what limited watermelon inventory we had to meet the request," Petty said.

Romero will be present when the Watermelon eegees are delivered to members of the downtown Tucson Fire Department at 1 p.m. After this initial stop, eegees will be delivered throughout Tucson to different fire and police stations, as well as to the Community Food Bank, all accompanied by "Thank You" notes from Mayor Romero.

Like almost every other restaurant in town, eegee's has shifted to drive through only at its locations.

Earlier this week, they revealed their new logo, which features a sleek design with some throwbacks to earlier branding.
image004.png

Tags: , , , , , ,

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Popular Content

Most Read Most Discussed
  1. Startup Tucson Unveils Digital Marketplace for Local Businesses (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  2. McSally Has Telephone Town Hall Today with Larry Kudlow, One of the Most Wrong People in America (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  3. Your Southern AZ Coronavirus AM Update for Thursday, April 9: State's Confirmed Cases Top 3K, 89 Now Dead (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  4. Chinese American Group Donates Face Masks to Local Healthcare Facilities (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  5. Your Southern AZ Coronavirus AM Roundup for Friday, April 10: State's Confirmed Cases Now at 3,112; 97 Now Dead (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)

© 2020 Tucson Weekly | 7225 Mona Lisa Rd. Ste. 125, Tucson AZ 85741 | (520) 797-4384 | Powered by Foundation