Yet Another Reason For Us to Love eegee's: Watermelon Delivered to First Responders, Food Bank

You love it. I love it. The whole country loves it.
As if we didn't already have enough of a reason to love eegee's
, now they've come through on a request to support those who are helping our city through these trying times.
After an appeal from Mayor Romero, eegee's will bring a special delivery of Watermelon to Tucson Fire and Police members, as well as volunteers from the Community Food Bank
.
"Our community is working so hard to make sure our residents are cared for and I thought a watermelon eegees would be a Tucson way to lift the spirits of those on the front lines," Romero said in a prepared statement. "I was delighted when eegee's said they would help."
The crew at eegee's said they dug into the reserves to fulfill the request, said CEO Ron Petty.
"We were pleased to help Mayor Romero with this special request and used what limited watermelon inventory we had to meet the request," Petty said.
Romero will be present when the Watermelon eegees are delivered to members of the downtown Tucson Fire Department at 1 p.m. After this initial stop, eegees will be delivered throughout Tucson to different fire and police stations, as well as to the Community Food Bank, all accompanied by "Thank You" notes from Mayor Romero.
Like almost every other restaurant in town
, eegee's has shifted to drive through only at its locations.
Earlier this week, they revealed their new logo
, which features a sleek design with some throwbacks to earlier branding.