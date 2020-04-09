Round 2: Downtown Tucson Partnership Announces More Gift Cards for Local Businesses

After a successful gift card program last week, the Downtown Tucson Partnership recently announced their second DTP Gift Card Incentive Program, with sales beginning 6 a.m. Friday, April 10.





This program results in $35,000 invested directly into the downtown businesses, bringing the grand total up to $70,000 between the two rounds.

The gift cards can be used at more than 50 downtown businesses, including La Cocina, El Charro, Children's Museum, Ten55 Brewing, Perri Jewelers, Johnny Gibson's and many more.

“We’re just so excited to be able to offer this second round of gift cards. We encourage everyone to get on our website early," said Kathleen Eriksen, President and CEO of the Downtown Tucson Partnership.

With the program, Tucson residents can buy a $25 gift card from the Downtown Tucson Partnership for use at downtown business and receive a free $10 bonus. Rio Nuevo is funding the $10 bonus for up to 1,000 cards.The first round of gift cards sold out in just 24 hours, and the Downtown Tucson Partnership expects a similar outpouring for these latest gift cards.