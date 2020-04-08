The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Wednesday, April 8, 2020

Chow / COVID-19 / News

Your Southern AZ Coronavirus PM Roundup for Wednesday, April 8: Tucson Restaurants Can Become Pop-Up Grocery Stores; Trump Is Deporting Migrants Seeking Asylum; 2 Prisoners in AZ Prisons Test Positive for COVID-19; eegee's Has New logo; & More!

Posted By on Wed, Apr 8, 2020 at 5:29 PM

click to enlarge 4-8.jpg

A roundup of the stories The Range has been following today:

• Pima County has had 464 of the state's 2,726 confirmed coronavirus cases in Arizona as of Wednesday, April 8, according to the morning report from the Arizona Department of Health Services. The coronavirus had killed 80 people statewide, including 15 in Pima County, according to the state and county health departments.

• Tucson Mayor Regina Romero relaxed city regulations to allow restaurants to become pop-up grocery stores.

• The Arizona Department of Corrections has announced two cases of COVID-19 among prisoners.

• Here's a rundown of the 2020 candidates for Pima County Board of Supervisors.

• From ProPublica: Cancer surgeries and organ transplants are being put off thanks to COVID-19. Can they want? Meanwhile, Democratic senators are demanding answers about the Trump administration's push to deport thousands of migrants seeking asylum.

A new logo for eegee's!

• The Arts Foundation for Southern Arizona is offering $50,000 in emergency arts grants while Tucson Federal Credit Union donated $65,000 in grants to the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona, Old Pueblo Community Services, Emerge! Center Against Domestic Abuse and the Children's Clinics' Comprehensive Services for Children and Teens. 

