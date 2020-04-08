What Do You Think of the New eegee's Logo?

Blog Categories: Politics | News | Do This! | Music | Chow | Media | Fun in General | Education | Cinema | Arts and Culture | Sports | Community Info | more categories»
The kids in the Nintzel household, like all children in our burg, are fierce fans of eegee's, which is rolling out a new logo. It's a bit daring to go with cursive when it's not even taught in our schools anymore, but it does have a retro style. Still, I'm a fan of the old-school lightning bolt. And at an unsteady time like this, we sure could use an appearance by Captain Eegee, wherever he is...
We’ve given our look a bit of a refresh 💁♀️ Our new look builds on our past logos, from our retro, angled “lightning bolt” logo to the friendly e’s of our 2008.— eegees (@eegees) April 8, 2020
Our new logo and look is designed to be something our team and fans can be proud to see, wear, and represent! #eegees pic.twitter.com/vSC45Kbu2K