Wednesday, April 8, 2020

Chow

What Do You Think of the New eegee's Logo?

Posted By on Wed, Apr 8, 2020 at 2:00 PM

The kids in the Nintzel household, like all children in our burg, are fierce fans of eegee's, which is rolling out a new logo. It's a bit daring to go with cursive when it's not even taught in our schools anymore, but it does have a retro style. Still, I'm a fan of the old-school lightning bolt. And at an unsteady time like this, we sure could use an appearance by Captain Eegee, wherever he is... 

