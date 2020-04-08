What Do You Think of the New eegee's Logo?

We’ve given our look a bit of a refresh 💁‍♀️ Our new look builds on our past logos, from our retro, angled “lightning bolt” logo to the friendly e’s of our 2008.



Our new logo and look is designed to be something our team and fans can be proud to see, wear, and represent! #eegees pic.twitter.com/vSC45Kbu2K — eegees (@eegees) April 8, 2020

The kids in the Nintzel household, like all children in our burg, are fierce fans of eegee's, which is rolling out a new logo. It's a bit daring to go with cursive when it's not even taught in our schools anymore, but it does have a retro style. Still, I'm a fan of the old-school lightning bolt. And at an unsteady time like this, we sure could use an appearance by Captain Eegee, wherever he is...