Tucson Federal Credit Union supporting local COVID-19 relief efforts with $65,000 donation

Four nonprofits in Tucson working to provide aid to those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic received a leg-up today after Tucson Federal Credit Union made thousands of dollars in donations to their efforts.
“The impact of COVID-19 will have long-term physical, mental and emotional effects on many members of our community,” said Tucson Federal Credit Union President and CEO Susan Stansberry. “Our duty as a partner to many non-profits is to offer assistance now to their important causes to continue helping those with more needs in our beloved community.”
The Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona, which provides emergency food and supplies to those in need, received $20,000. The food bank provides aid and resources to five different counties in Southern Arizona: Cochise, Graham, Greenlee, Pima, and Santa Cruz, totaling 23,000 square miles and over 1.2 million people.
Since the COVID-19 pandemic took hold in Southern Arizona, the food bank is now producing approximately 8,000 meals a week.
The credit union also gave $15,000 to Old Pueblo Community Services, which works to provide housing for those leaving the prison system. The funding will go to helping staff assist those leaving incarceration homeless.
Emerge! Center Against Domestic Abuse also received a $15,000 donation. As previously reported by Tucson Local Media, Emerge! operates an emergency shelter for survivors, a 24/7 bilingual crisis helpline, prevention and intervention services, support groups and several education-based programs aimed at ending domestic abuse. They are the largest organization in Southern Arizona dedicated to helping domestic abuse survivors, and all of their services are still available during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The COVID-19 pandemic and the statewide stay-home order puts individuals facing domestic violence at greater risk.
“Due to COVID-19, domestic abuse survivors are forced to isolate in the very spaces that may threaten their lives—not because of illness, but because of abuse,” said Emerge! Marketing and Communications Coordinator Mariana Calvo. “As an essential crisis service provider, we remain operational for the survivors needing support in our community. The cost of offering these services has increased substantially as we work to overcome the many challenges associated with operating an essential service during a pandemic, which means community donations are more important than ever.”
The Children’s Clinics’ Comprehensive Services for Children and Teens also received $15,000. The organization supplies a medical campus that provides families with a one-stop location for rehabilitative, medical, dental, behavioral health, and primary care services.