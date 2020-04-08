Arts Foundation for Southern Arizona Announces $50,000 in Emergency Arts Grants

The Arts Foundation for Tucson and Southern Arizona recently unveiled two grants totaling $50,000 to support Pima County artists affected by COVID-19 closures.



The Pivot Grant will fund “alternative methods” of sharing art in compliance with pandemic guidelines set up by the CDC. The grants will range from $500 to $1,000 to individual artists and $1,000 to $2,000 for nonprofit arts organizations creating and sharing art in a virtual, digital or socially distant manner.

“In crafting this call, I especially didn’t want to point to specific examples of messages or art, because I didn’t want it to seem exclusive to one type of method. I wanted this call to be open to the type of innovation we’re seeing across the field right now,” said AFTSA grants manager Natalia Gabrielsen. “We’re open to whatever kind of method folks are using right now to get their artwork out.”

The Emergency Relief Fund, a collaborative fund between the Arizona Community Foundation and AFTSA, will provide emergency support for working artists, teaching artists or other arts contract-workers who have experienced canceled events, residencies or contracts.