Wednesday, April 8, 2020
Arizona Department of Corrections Announces 2 Positive Cases of COVID-19 in Prisons
Posted
By Kathleen B. Kunz
on Wed, Apr 8, 2020 at 11:12 AM
Last night the Arizona Department of Corrections announced
that two prisoners within their facilities have tested positive for COVID-19.
The first person has been housed at a community hospital since March 27, due to "several non-COVID related symptoms." They received a positive test result after two previous tests that came up negative and were administered at the same hospital. The release did not state which prison the individual is usually housed in.
The other person who tested positive is housed at Arizona State Prison - Marana, which is operated by the private contractor Management and Training Corporation. It is located in the northwest Tucson area and houses 500 males who are serving nonviolent drug convictions.
Both are currently receiving treatment.
The department's press release says 60 incarcerated people have been tested, 48 have tested negative and 10 more are pending.
