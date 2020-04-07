The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Tuesday, April 7, 2020

Chow / COVID-19 / News

Your Southern AZ Coronavirus PM Update for Tuesday, April 7: Quarantine for Some Visitors to the State; AZ May Be MLB's Temporary Home; High School Seniors Reflect on a Year Without Normal Graduation; Confirmed Cases in State Rise to 2,575

Posted By on Tue, Apr 7, 2020 at 5:01 PM

Here are the stories The Range has been following today:

• Pima County had 415 of the state’s 2,575 confirmed COVID-19 cases of Tuesday, April 7, according to the morning report from the Arizona Department of Health Services. The coronavirus had killed 73 people statewide, the report said. A total of 15 people in Pima County have died after contracting the infection, according to a later report from the Pima County Health Department.

• Travelers to Arizona from areas of widespread COVID-19 spread will have to quarantine for two weeks upon arrival in the state under a new executive order from Gov. Doug Ducey, who issues a number of other directives today that included new guidelines for nursing homes and similar institutions; loosened regulations for restaurants that want to sell their inventory as grocery items; and increased data collection by hospital and healthcare professionals.

• Democrat Betty Villegas was named to the Pima County Board of Supervisors to fill the seat of the late Richard Elias. Because of the viral outbreak, supervisors forewent any process involving town halls and interviews with potential candidates.

• Congressman Raul Grijalva is one of 41 House Democrats calling for blue-collar workers to get hazard pay.

• A coalition of advocates for criminal justice reform is calling for health inspections of state prisons.

• Dr. Bob England, Pima County's health director, says creating a map of local cases of COVID-19 is "meaningless."

• Arizona may the temporary home of Major League Baseball.

• High school students reflect on the year without a graduation.

• Tucson Values Teachers is seeking video nominations from students and their parents for a special edition of its monthly award program.

• Midtown institution Kingfisher is closing for the duration of of the outbreak as of 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 8.

• Here's some guidance on using your face mask properly.

