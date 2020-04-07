The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Tuesday, April 7, 2020

Tucson Federal Credit Union Gives to Four Nonprofits for COVID-19 Relief

Posted By on Tue, Apr 7, 2020 at 4:30 PM

click to enlarge bigstock-close-up-female-hands-giving-r-259263373.jpg
Over $3.6M has been given to organizations this year during Arizona Gives Day, with thousands of people and organizations giving what they can to nonprofits throughout the state.

One such business doing good for our community is Tucson Federal Credit Union, which has given to four nonprofits for COVID-19 relief, with donations totaling $65,000.

Susan Stansberry, CEO and President of Tucson Federal Credit Union, had this to say:

“The impact of the COVID-19 will have long-term physical, mental and emotional effects to many members of our community. Our duty as a partner to many non-profits is to offer assistance now to their important causes to continue helping those with more needs in our beloved community.” 

$20,000 has been given to the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona, to assist in their efforts to feed Tucsonans during the pandemic. They now have a growing need with the loss of some people's jobs and stay-at-home orders keeping people at home.

$15,000 will go to Old Pueblo Community Services (OPCS) to support its programs for those who are re-entering society after being incarcerated, which can be extremely difficult for people. This organization helps people get on their feet and find somewhere to live so they don't have to face homelessness.

Another $15,000 is being given to Emerge! Center Against Domestic Abuse to support its programs and services that are available to anyone, regardless of gender, experiencing domestic abuse.

Lastly, The Children’s Clinics’ Comprehensive Services for Children and Teens will also receive a gift of $15,000 to support its medical campus. They provide families with a one-stop location for health services.
azgivespost_175pxtall.png
Arizona Gives Day lasts all day, so if you haven't been able to give yet, there's still time! You can give monetarily, of course, but there are other ways to give as well. Click here to find out more.

