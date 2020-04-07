Get Your Grilled & Chilled Shrimp and Mammoth Burgers While You Can: Kingfisher Is Temporarily Closing Tomorrow

click to enlarge Jim Nintzel

If you want Kingfisher's grilled seabass tostada, pick it up today or tomorrow.

Today, Jeff and I have made the decision to announce the closure of Kingfisher for the remaining duration of this crisis. We will be closing Kingfisher on Wednesday April 8, 2020 at 6pm. We feel the strength that your support brings to what Kingfisher and its staff represents in the community The last 3 weeks, in particular, has been inspiring and we thank you for it.



We have spent the last 27 years of our lives getting to this place and it is difficult to hit the pause button. We are all going home to be with our families, but will return when the crisis has abated. When we come back, it will be with new spring/summer menus, Road Trip menus. and a renewed sense of purpose and commitment. The Love you have shown us since closing the dining rooms on March 17th has gone a long way to help support our staff.



As the COVID-19 outbreak continues to wreak havoc in the restaurant world, a longtime institution in midtown Tucson is announcing that takeout won't keep them going through these stay-at-home days: Kingfisher will cease operations for the duration of the pandemic as of 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 8.Kingfisher is still doing takeout between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. today and tomorrow.Man, I'm gonna miss that menu for the duration, especially that glorious burger.Here's the note from Kingfisher owners Jeff Azersky and Jim Murphy: