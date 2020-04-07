Get Your Grilled & Chilled Shrimp and Mammoth Burgers While You Can: Kingfisher Is Temporarily Closing Tomorrow

Blog Categories: Politics | News | Do This! | Music | Chow | Media | Fun in General | Education | Cinema | Arts and Culture | Sports | Community Info | more categories»
Today, Jeff and I have made the decision to announce the closure of Kingfisher for the remaining duration of this crisis. We will be closing Kingfisher on Wednesday April 8, 2020 at 6pm. We feel the strength that your support brings to what Kingfisher and its staff represents in the community The last 3 weeks, in particular, has been inspiring and we thank you for it.
We have spent the last 27 years of our lives getting to this place and it is difficult to hit the pause button. We are all going home to be with our families, but will return when the crisis has abated. When we come back, it will be with new spring/summer menus, Road Trip menus. and a renewed sense of purpose and commitment. The Love you have shown us since closing the dining rooms on March 17th has gone a long way to help support our staff.
