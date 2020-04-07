Face Masks: How to Use Them, According to the CDC

Air flow from a person breathing, talking, and coughing, with & without face mask. Visualization by @LaVisionInc pic.twitter.com/RbeEgzJu1n

If you're looking for a mask I ordered mine from Los Angeles fashion designer Ngozika O’keke who is donating 1 mask to healthcare personnel and/or medical facilities in need of PPE with every purchase. Thank you @monaeatsLA for sharing! 💜https://t.co/dDGGNV4ig7 pic.twitter.com/MFINHI5icB