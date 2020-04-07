Face Masks: How to Use Them, According to the CDC

Blog Categories: Politics | News | Do This! | Music | Chow | Media | Fun in General | Education | Cinema | Arts and Culture | Sports | Community Info | more categories»
And hey, if you have to wear one anyway, you might as well go the extra mile and make it a fashion statement.
Air flow from a person breathing, talking, and coughing, with & without face mask. Visualization by @LaVisionInc pic.twitter.com/RbeEgzJu1n— Lex Fridman (@lexfridman) April 3, 2020
Just... probably don't go with this look...
If you're looking for a mask I ordered mine from Los Angeles fashion designer Ngozika O’keke who is donating 1 mask to healthcare personnel and/or medical facilities in need of PPE with every purchase. Thank you @monaeatsLA for sharing! 💜https://t.co/dDGGNV4ig7 pic.twitter.com/MFINHI5icB— jennifer pooley (@jenniferpooley) April 3, 2020
Homemade mask reviews:— Dr. Golf Shirt (@DrGolfShirt) April 5, 2020
Effectiveness: 2/10
Fashion: 0/10
Dishwater scent: 10/10
Scrubbing ability: 5/10
Overall grade: 0.5/10 pic.twitter.com/9N5lFUi5zd
