Face Masks: How to Use Them, According to the CDC

click to enlarge

Air flow from a person breathing, talking, and coughing, with & without face mask. Visualization by @LaVisionInc pic.twitter.com/RbeEgzJu1n — Lex Fridman (@lexfridman) April 3, 2020

If you're looking for a mask I ordered mine from Los Angeles fashion designer Ngozika O’keke who is donating 1 mask to healthcare personnel and/or medical facilities in need of PPE with every purchase. Thank you @monaeatsLA for sharing! 💜https://t.co/dDGGNV4ig7 pic.twitter.com/MFINHI5icB — jennifer pooley (@jenniferpooley) April 3, 2020

Homemade mask reviews:



Effectiveness: 2/10



Fashion: 0/10



Dishwater scent: 10/10



Scrubbing ability: 5/10



Overall grade: 0.5/10 pic.twitter.com/9N5lFUi5zd — Dr. Golf Shirt (@DrGolfShirt) April 5, 2020

If you're out and about because you're considered essential personnel or you find that you need to get some groceries or a prescription, you will probably notice more and more people donning face masks. The CDC has recommended that people wear facemasks to combat the spread of COVID-19, and people have been scrambling to get their hands on them.Unfortunately, there just aren't that many out there, and the N95 respirator masks and surgical masks are not recommended. Instead, the CDC is calling for people to use cloth masks, and have given step by step instructions on how to use a bandana, or even an older t-shirt.You can find the PDF of the CDC guidance here . Their guidance is only based off of cloth masks.Still, some people are going a step further and creating masks that can use filter inserts. Some people are using furnace filters and sewing them, while others are using folded bandanas and vacuum bag filters.Regardless of whether you have a DIY or commercially bought mask, it helps to wear one while you're out. You can see the difference in airflow if one is worn.And hey, if you have to wear one anyway, you might as well go the extra mile and make it a fashion statement.Just... probably don't go with this look...