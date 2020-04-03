Support Your Local Restaurants: Your Guide to Take-Out and Delivery in Tucson

click to enlarge
You'll have to get Kingfisher's seafood tostada to-go for the rest of the month.
There is nothing not weird about having day after empty day to fill in solitude. Yet, have you noticed you don’t have time for it all? We are seeing the best of our arts and culture in a thousand daily streams. We are connecting with hundreds of perfect strangers destined to be lifelong friends based on newly discovered common interests. We’re discovering new interests!
If we were to be spared one corporeal delight, how lucky that, even apart, we can still break bread together. COVID-19 has been proven not to travel in food. The buffet that is our Unesco City of Gastronomy is just a delivery service away.
Tucson was the first city awarded that honor and it’s been a great boost to our tourism economy. We can help keep it going by rewarding ourselves for staying home. With an assist from Jonathan Mabry, Executive Director of Tucson City of Gastronomy, we’ve collected more than 200 at-home adventures for you from the kitchens of Tucson chefs.
Some caveats:
• Be flexible. Expect that hours and menu items are changing.
• Learn to love your apps, no matter how much you think you hate them. There is no safer way to order food. None.
• Plan your parking for pick-ups. See the parking map provided below by Park Tucson.
• Keep your distance: You need six feet in case you’re an asymptomatic carrier. Pretend that you are, anyway.
• Keep us posted, restaurant owners. What should we add or change? Email tucsoneditor@tucsonlocalmedia.com.
• Be kind. The people making and delivering your food are just like you: tired, worried, doing the best they can to make your day. We're all in this together!
And here’s a bonus for the budget conscious: All the members of Tucson Originals, and many other restaurants and breweries in town, are offering discounted gift cards! Stock up for gifts and that fabulous future night out with all your friends.
FOURTH AVENUE/UNIVERSITY
• 4th Avenue Deli (520-624-3354): Mon - Sat 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; take out; UberEats; 4thavedeli.com
• Bentley’s House of Coffee and Tea (520-795-0338): call to order; bentleyscoffeehouse.com
• Boca Tacos y Tequila (520-777-8134): 12 p.m. – 8 p.m., take out or curbside pick up; bocatacos.com; delivery is by ondaguey.com within five miles.
• Brooklyn Pizza (520-622-6868): Take out; DoorDash, GrubHub, UberEats, Postmakes; brooklynpizzacompany.com
• Caruso’s Italian Restaurant (520-624-5765): Curbside pick up, delivery; Carusositalian.com; 30% off package beer, wine, free desserts with four entrees, 20% off bulk sauces and bulk menu, 20 % off “take and bake”
• Cheba Hut (520-495-4719): Take out; DoorDash; chebahut.com
• Crooked Tooth Brewing Co. (520-444-5305): Take out; new menu posted on their facebook page while they build their websitefacebook.com
• The Dutch Eatery and Refuge (520-792-6689): UberEats thedutchtucson.com; discount on package beer/wine; follow their Facebook page for frequent updates and amusing isolation survival tips.
• The Drunken Chicken (520-617-0000): Take out; thedrunkenchickenaz.com, order online
• Exo Roast Coffee/El Crisol Bar (520-777-4709): 7 a.m. – 4 p.m., daily; take out; exocoffee.com; pastries, breakfast sandwiches, package cold brew, coffee drinks.
• Frog & Firkin (520-623-7507): 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.; curbside pick up; frogandfirkin.com; no touch delivery
• Fuku Sushi (520-798-3858): 12 – 11:30 p.m.; take out; PostMates; fukuallnightlong.com
• Gentle Ben’s (520-624-4177): take out; EatStreet, GrubHub; gentlebens.com; order online; pick up or deliver for brewery orders
• Jimmy’s Pita and Poke Bowl (UA, 520-882-7482; NW 520-912-4972): 10:30 a.m. – 8:45 p.m.; take out; Door Dash; jimmyspitapokebowl.com
• Kababeque Indian Grill (520-334-4714): Take out; Grubhub; kababeque.net
• La Indita (520-792-0523); Take out; laindita.net
• Lindy’s on 4th (520-207-6970): Take out; ChowNow; lo4th.com
• Martin’s Comida Chingona (520-884-7909): Curbside pick up, take out; GrubHub
• No Anchovies (520-623-333): 11 a.m. – 2 p.m., curbside pickup; noanchoviesaz.com; order pick up and deliver on the site; free Chovie Knots with every pie order
• Time Market (520-622-0761): 7 a.m. – 9 p.m.; take out; timemarket.xyz/t
• Tumerico (4th Ave., 520-270-2055; 6th Ave.,520-240-6947): take out; tumerico.com
DOWNTOWN
• 5 Points Market & Restaurant (520-623-3888): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.; curbside pick up, conditional delivery; 5pointstucson.com; market goods available; voluntary donations for waitstaff are accepted online.
• Batch (520-203-7370): 21+ whiskey delivery by appointment; batchtucson.com
• Beaut Burger; (520-344-5907): Take out; GrubHub, DoorDash, Seamless.com; beautburger.com
• Berry Greens Acai & Juice Bar (520-367-5913): Take out; DoorDash, PostMates; berrygreensacai.com
• Caffe Milano (520-628-1601): Noon – 8 p.m. Tues – Sat; take out; lafuficafemilano.com; 20% off wine bottles
• Caffe Luce Coffee Roasting Co. (multiple locations): Take out; GrubHub; Facebook; roasted beans and cold brew also available
• Ceres Pasta + Bread (520-365-3500): Take out; cerestucson.com; call to pre-order pasta to cook at home; conditional $5 delivery
• Charro del Rey (520-645-1922) 4 – 7 p.m.; curbside pick-up; sicharro.com
• Charro Steak (520-485-1922): Take out; sicharro.com
• The Coronet (520-222-9889): 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.; curbside pickup; DoorDash; coronetucson.com; order online for heat and serve menu, family menu, beer and wine
• Cup Cafe at Hotel Congress (520-798-1618): curbside pick up; hotelcongress.com; 10% off take out; package liquor and pantry essentials from Hotel Congress Market; accepting donations for staff emergency fund
• Diablo Burger (520-882-2007): Take out, diabloburger.com; order online, call or text including your phone number; Diablo Burger donates a meal to emergency room personnel, first responders or school food service for every takeout meal. Thank you!
• Donut Bar Tucson (520-372-7120): Curbside pickup; DoorDash; donutbar.com
• Downtown Kitchen + Cocktails (520-623-7700): Order from curbside menu online for pickup or delivery downtownkitchen.com; curbside menu, food to re-heat at home; beer and wine.
• Elliott’s On Congress (520-622-5500): 4 – 8 p.m. Fri; take out; elliottsoncongress.com; limited menu includes vodkas and cocktails
• Empire Pizza (Downtown: 520-882-7499; Airport: 573-8100): Take out; PostMates
• Fired Pie (520-398-7942): Take out; PostMates, GrubHub; firedpie.com
• Fonda La Hermanita (520-222-9889): 8 a.m. – 2 p.m.; take out; DoorDash; lahermanita.com; heat and serve menu, 20% off curbside pick up.
• HeeMee Coffee + Bakery (520-207-1193): Take out; heemeebakery.com; delivery for special orders and catering
• Hotel Congress Market (520-622-8848): Food staples and alcohol are available; details for arranging curbside pick up are at hotelcongress.com; taking donations for a staff emergency fund.
• Hotel McCoy (844-782–9622): drive-through; hotelmccoy.com; package local wine and beer; providing self-isolation shelter for artists in need. Thank you!
• Ikes Coffee and Tea (520-792-1800): take out; GrubHub, DoorDash; ikescoffee.com; limited delivery downtown
• Iron John's Brewing Company (Downtown, 520-232-2530; 18th Street location 520-232-2080): ironjohnsbrewing.com; free plastic growlers
• Johnny Gibson's Downtown Market (520-393-8544): take out; delivery; gibsonsmarket.com; updates on facebook, use the 6th St. entrance.
• Maynards Market and Kitchen (520-545-0577): closed; see Cup Café and Hotel Congress Market
• Raptor Canyon Cafe (520-336-5698): 7 a.m. – 3 p.m., Mon. – Fri.; take out; raptorcanyoncafe.com
• Pueblo Vida (520-623-7168): Take out; pueblovidabrewing.square.site; kegs, crowlers, bottles, cans, merch; tip charged for employee emergency fund
• The Red Light Lounge at The Downtown Clifton Hotel, (520-623-3163): 12 – 10 p.m.; pick up, delivery via ondaguey.com; downtowntucsonhotel.com/redlightlounge
• Reilly Craft Pizza & Drink/Tough Luck Club (520-882-5550): Curb side pickup; reillypizza.com; 50% off wine bottles
• Sauce Pizza & Wine (multiple locations): Takeout, curbside pick up; DoorDash, Grub Hub, Uber Eats, PostMates; saucepizzaandwine.com; $12 wine, fourth entrée is free
• Scented Leaf Tea House (Downtown location 520-347-3204; Main Gate Square location 520-624-2930): Take out; thescentedleaf.com; 25% off with code INTHISTOGETHER until 04/20; free shipping over $50
• The Screamery (multiple locations): Take out only; thescreamery.com
• Senae Thai Bistro (520-373-5335): 12 – 8 p.m., Mon. – Sat.; take out; senaethai.com; conditional free delivery
• Street Taco and Beer Co. (Multiple locations): take out, curbside pick up; Facebook; mall locations are closed
• Ten55 Brewing Company (520-777-7877): 4 – 8 p.m.; curbside pick up; 1055brewing.com; order crowlers by phone.
• Thunder Canyon Brewery & Shifty’s Pizza (520-396-3480): Take out; or delivery thundercanyonbrewery.com; Shifty’s is closed; Thunder Canyon is working with Elgin Distillery to produce massive amounts of hand sanitizer. THANK YOU!
• Urban Pita (520-332-2294): Take out; GrubHub; urbanpitaaz.com
CAMPBELL AVE
• Bing’s Boba Tea (520-288-8302): Take out; bingsbobatea.com
• BrushFire BBQ Company (520-624-3223): 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.; curbside pickup; GrubHub; brushfirebbq.com
• Cartel Coffee Lab (Campbell: 480-621-6381; Downtown: closed): 7 a.m. – 4 p.m.; Take out, DoorDash; cartelcoffeelab.com; also bulk roast coffee, use code STAYHOME for free shipping.
• Frankie’s South Philly Cheesesteaks (520-795-2665): take out; frankiescheesesteaks.com
• Govinda’s (520-792-0630): 11:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.; curbside pick upgovindasoftucson.com; all vegetarian; watch for vegan days; $8 drive-up, seven-course meal
• India Oven (520-326-8635): 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.; take out; PostMates, DoorDash; tucsonindiaoven.com; 10% off take out
• K Sushi-Bar Japanese Restaurant (520-305-4117): curbside pickup; DoorDash; kjprestaurant.wixsite.com
• Lovin’ Spoonfuls Vegan Restaurant (520-325-7766): 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. daily except Sunday, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.; take out; lovinspoonfuls.com; conditional delivery
• Raging Sage (520-320-5203): Take out; order online at ragingsage.com
• Reforma Modern Mexican, Mezcal + Tequila (520-867-4134): Take out; GrubHub, PostMates, DoorDash; reformatucson.com
• Tavolino Ristorante Italiano (520-531-1913): Take out; DoorDash; tavolinoristorante.com; wine bottles available
• Taqueria El Pueblito (520-339-9336): Take out; GrubHub, Door Dash, Postmates, Seamless; order takeout online at taqueriaelpueblito.com
• Yoshimatsu (520-320-1574): 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. through April 10; take out, curbside pick up; UbereEats, PostMates, DoorDash; yoshimatsuaz.com
FOOTHILLS
• Blanco Tacos + Tequila (520-232-1007): takeout, curbside pick up; DoorDash; blancotacostequila.com; 35% off food, 50% off beer/wine.
• El Corral (520-299-6092): 5 – 10 p.m., daily; curbside pick up; PostMates; package wine and beer
• Fiamme Pizza (520-529-5777): Take out, curbside pickup; fiammepizzatucson.com
• Fini’s Landing (520-299-1010): Take out; UberEats; finislanding.com
• Fat Noodle (520-269-7603): Take out; GrubHub; fnramen.com’ free dessert
• Gallery of Food & Café Botanica (520-884-5033): curbside pick up, conditional delivery; galleryoffood.com; pre-cooked meals, meal kits, soups, groceries
• Hacienda Del Sol (520-529-3500): Curbside pick up; haciendadelsol.com; also package wine, pantry items, $49.99 family meals serve four; menu changing weekly
• The Hidden Grill (520-308-4172): Take out, ToastTab; Thehiddengrill2go.com; also weekly meal plans
• Humble Pie (520-395-1280): 3 -7:30 p.m., Tues – Sun; curbside pick up; DoorDash; humblepieusa.com
• Inca’s Peruvian Cuisine (520-299-1405): Take out, curbside pick up; DoorDash, PostMates; incasperuviancuisine.com
• Jimmy’s New York Pizza (520-615-2262): Take out, curbside pick up, delivery, jimmyspizzaaz.com
• Le Buzz (520-749-3903): 6 a.m. – 3 p.m.; take out; lebuzzcaffe.com
• Mian Sichuan (520-276-8886) 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.; take out; DoorDash, GrubHub, Postmates; miansichuan.com
• Risky Business (Tanque Verde 520-749-8555, Sunrise 520-577-0221): 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.; take out, curbside pick up; riskybusinesstucson.com
• Sushi Zona (520-232-1393): Take out; Postmates; sushizona.com
• Union Public House (520-329-8575): pick up take-out orders at Reforma Modern Mexican Mezcal next door; uniontucson.com
• Vivace (520-795-7221): take out; vivacetucson.com
CENTRAL
• Amy’s Donuts (520-647-2481): 5 a.m. – 12 a.m.; DoorDash; amysdonuts.com
• Barrio Bread (520-327-1292): Curbside pickup; barriobread.com
• Barrio Brewing (520-791-2739): 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.; take out; order online barriobrewing.hrpos.heartland.us; all sales of growler fills and Barrio Blonde cans support hourly staff.
• Calle Tepa Mexican Street Grill & Bar (520-777-5962) no-contact pick up or delivery; GrubHub, Uber Eats, Door Dash, PostMates; calletepa.com; order online, 10% off pick up orders
• Carlotta's Kitchen (520-903-1922): 8 – 5 p.m., M – F; take out; carlottaskitchen.com; catering
• Carnitas Los Gordos (520-302-1865): 11 a.m. – 6 p.m., Tues – Sat; take out; Grub Hub
• Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen (520-327-0187): curbside pickup; cheddars.com
• Dante's Fire (520-382-9255): 12 – 9 p.m., M – Sat.; take out; dantesfireaz.com; 20% discount
• Dedicated Bakery (520-209-2872): 6 a.m.- 2 p.m. daily; take-out; dedicatedgf.com; gluten-free, specials Monday-Thursday
• El Chilito Fish-N-Chips (520-561-6288): curbside pick up; Seamless, DoorDash, Grub Hub; elchilitotucson.com
• Choice Greens (520-319-2467): 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.; take out; Grub Hub, DoorDash, Uber Eats; choicegreens.com
• Coffee Times (520-318-3698): Drive through; DoorDash; coffeetimestucson.com
• Crispy’s Fish-N-Chips (520-622-5111): curbside pickup; GrubHub
• Falora (520-325-9988): Take out; falora.com
• Feast (520-326-9363): Curbside pick up; delivery fee by radius; eatatfeast.com
• Fish Wok (520-303-6120): 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.; curbside pickup;
GrubHub, also delivery by website; fishwoktucson.com
• Fresco Pizzeria and Pastaria (520-881-5555) 11 a.m. - 10 p.m., daily; take out, delivery; frescopizzeria.com; package beer, wine
• Guilin (520-320-7768): Take out; GrubHub, Postmates; guilintucson.com
• Ghini's French Caffe (520-326-9095): 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. except Mon.; curbside pick up; GrubHub; ghiniscafe.com; takeout mimosas, bloody Marys, baked goods, pantry staples
• Guadalajara Mexican Grill (520-296-1199): Take out; GrubHub; ggrill.com, 20% off pick up
• The Hungry Fox (520-326-2835): 6 a.m. – 2 p.m.; take out, PostMates; thehungryfoxrestaurant.com; 15% off take out.
• Jun Dynasty Chinese Restaurant (520-881-0778): take out; PostMates; jundynasty.com
• Kingfisher Bar & Grill (520-323-7739): 11:30 – 5:30 p.m.; take out; 20 % off menu, including wine bottles
• Kiss of Smoke (520-270-7917): 7 a.m. – 6 p.m.; take out, curbside pick up; kissofsmokebbq.com
• Kogi Korean BBQ (520-838-0312): Take out; GrubHub, DoorDash
• Monkey Burger (520-514-9797): Take out, curbside pick up; DoorDash; monkeyburgerrestaurant.com
• Monsoon Chocolate (520-396-3189): DoorDash; monsoonchocolate.com
• Nadine’s Bakery (520-326-0735): Curbside pick up, take out; nadinesweddingcakes.blogspot.com
• Postino Wine Cafe (520-342-0098): 11 a.m. – 9:30 p.m.; curbside pick up; Uber Eats; postinowinecafe.com; special menu at upwardupdates.com
• The Quesadillas (520-296-1345): 10:30 a.m. – 6 p.m., curbside pick up; delivery until 6 p.m.; queso520.com; free delivery to first responders and TMC medical staff.
• Sausage Deli (520-623-8182): 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Mon. – Sat.; take out; sausagedeli.com
• Sher e Punjab (520-624-9393): Take out; GrubHub; sher-e-punjabtucson.us
• Shish Kebab House (520-745-5308): Take out, delivery; shishkebabhousetogo.com
• Sushi Cho (520-628-8800): Take out; GrubHub, PostMates; Facebook
• Thai China Bistro Restaurant (520-325-5185): Take out; thaichinabistro.com
• Yard House (520-917-9753): 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.; take out; GrubHub; yardhouse.com
• Zayna (520-881-4348): 11 a.m. - 9 p.m.; take out; zaynamediterranean.com; package wines available with takeout.
CASAS ADOBES/ORO VALLEY/MARANA/CATALINA
• Angelo's Pizza & Gyros (520-292-9868): Take out; DoorDash, Postmatees; angelospizzatucson
• Bianchi’s Italian Restaurant North (520-579-8118): Take out; bianchisitalian.com; order online
• Bing’s Boba Tea (520-288-8302): Take out; bingsbobatea.com
• Bottega Michelangelo (520-297-5775): take-out; DoorDash; bottegamichelangelo.com; 15% off, family meals, conditional free delivery.
• Bianchi’s Italian Restaurant North (520-579-8118): Take-out; bianchisitalian.com; order online
• Catalina Craft Pizza (520-825-0140): Take out, $5 delivery; catalinacraftpizza.com
• Bubb's Grub (520-825-6510): Hours vary Th – Sat; take out; bubbsgrub.com
• Catalina Craft Pizza (520-825-0140): Take out, $5 delivery; catalinacraftpizza.com
• Charred Pie Wood Fired Pizza (520-395-2232): 4 – 7 p.m.; take out; charredpie.com
• Claire's Café & Gallery (520-825-2525): Take out, curbside pickup; clairescafe.net
• Daisy Mae’s Steakhouse (520-792-8888): Take out; daisymaessteakhouse.com; call to order.
• Dickey’s Barbecue Pit (520-638-8030) 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.; take out, curbside pick up; DoorDash, PostMates; dickeys.com menu and delivery.
• Dominick’s Real Italian (520-744-2002): 11 a.m. – 8:30 p.m.; take out; dominicksrealitalian.com
• Flavor Of India (520-544-3005): Take out, GrubHub; flavorofindia-az.com
• Giuseppe’s Ristorante Italiano (520-505-4187): take out; GrubHub, DoorDash; giuseppesristorante.com, 10% off wine bottles
• Gourmet Girls (520-408-9000): 8 a.m. – 2 p.m.; take out; DoorDash; gourmetgirlsglutenfree.com; beer, wine, signature cocktails
• It's Greek To Me (520-825-4199): 11 a.m. – 8 p.m., Tues – Sat; take out; DoorDash; itsgreektomecatalina
• Growlers Taphouse (520-389-8232): 12 – 8 p.m., Wed. – Sun.; take out; growlerstaphouseaz.com; growler refills
• La Hacienda (520-297-1695): Take out; lahaciendaaz.com
• LongHorn Steakhouse (Broadway: 520-745-0391; Oracle: 520-293-7942): 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; curbside pick up; longhornsteakhouse.com
• Noble Hops (520-797-4677): Take out, curbside pickup; noblehops.com; alcohol delivery; conditional free delivery
• La Olla Mexican Cafe (520-850-4212): Take out; laollamexicancafe.com; $5 off any order with the purchase of a $25 gift certificate
• The Parish (520-797-1233): 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. daily; curbside pick up; DoorDash; theparishtucson.com; vegan options
• Pin-Up Pastries (520-400-5477): Take out; pinuporders.com; order a day ahead, menu includes entrees and sides.
• Pita Jungle (Broadway, 520-207-6873; Casas Adobes, 520-797-7482): 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.; take out; GrubHub; pitajungle.com
• Rosati’s Pizza (520-531-1100): Take out; myrosatistucson.com; conditional delivery
• Saffron Indian Bistro (520-742-9100): Take out; GrubHub, PostMates, EatStreet; tucsonindianrestaurant.com
• Sammy's Mexican Grill (520-818-2424): Take out; sammysmexicangrill.us
• Stay Naked Kitchen (520-771-6539): Take out; staynakedkitchen.getbento.com
• Tamarind (520-797-7799): Take out; GrubHub; tamarindoftucson.com
• Tap & Bottle (North: 520-268-8725; Downtown: 520-344-8999): curbside pick up; thetapandbottle.com; delivery 12 – 5 p.m.; order online
• Thuan Kieu Vietnamese Restaurant (520-638-7912): 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.; take out; comthuankieu.food90.com
• Vero Amore (Swan 520-325-4122, Dove Mtn 520-579-2922): Take out; veroamorepizza.com; conditional free delivery
• Village Bakehouse (520-531-0974): Take out; villagebakehouse.com; conditional delivery.
• Which Wich (520-742-7011): curbside pick up; conditional free delivery; whichwich.com
• Wildflower (529-219-4230): 12 – 8 p.m.; curbside pick up; DoorDash; wildflowertucson.com; 35% off pick up; 50% off beer and wine with pick up; use code FRC35.
SOUTH/SOUTHWEST
• BK Tacos/BK Carne Asada & Hot Dogs (North: 520-207-2245; South: 520-295-0105): Take out; bktacos.com Note: delivery up to two miles from each location.
• Bianchi’s (520-882-8500): Curbside pick up; bianchisitalian.com
• Maru Japanese Noodle Shop (520-838-0717): Take out; GrubHub, Doordash; marunoodle.com
• Karichimaka (520-883-0311): 11 a.m.- 8:30 p.m., T – Sun.; take out; karichimaka.com
• Mama Louisa's (520-790-4702): 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. except Sunday, 12 – 8 p.m.; take out, curbside pickup; PostMates, DoorDash; mamalouisas.com; catering
• Maru Japanese Noodle Shop (520-838-0717): Take out; GrubHub, Doordash; marunoodle.com
• El Merendero (520-294-1522): Take out; elmerendero.webs.com
• Mulligans(520-733-5661): closed; Mulligan’s flavored wings and growlers available at Saguaro Corners.
• Micha’s (520-623-5307): Take out; michascatering.com
• Mi Nidito (520-622-5081): Take out; GrubHub, PostMates; miniditorestaurant.com
• El Torero Restaurant (520-622-9534): Take out; eltorotucson.com; regular menu, bulk orders, package beer and wine
• Sonoran Delights (520-623-3020): 9 a.m – 9 p.m.; take out; yelp.com/biz/sonoran-delights-tucson
• Taqueria Pico de Gallo (520-623-8775): 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.; take out; Door Dash, GrubHub
• Westbound (520-867-8308): 12 – 8 p.m.; delivery only; westboundtucson.com, package liquor
• Yellow Brick Coffee (520-226-4068): 7 a.m. – 2 p.m., M-F; take out, DoorDash; yellowbrickcoffee.com
EAST SIDE
• Blackrock Brewers (520-207-3203): 3 – 7 p.m.; take out; blackrockbrewers.com; bottles, growlers
• Bowled (520-762-1176): Pick up; Facebook
• BZ’s Pizza and Italian Kitchen (520-546-1402): Take out, DoorDash; bzsitaliankitchen.com; growlers, catering
• The Canyon’s Crown Restaurant and Pub (520-885-8277); Take out, DoorDash.com; limited menu includes package beer and wine
• Charro Vida (520-779-1922): Take out; sicharro.com
• Chef Chic, Chef Chic Cafe (520-406-2757): Take out; breakfast and lunch; chefchicaz.com
• Coffee X Change (Tanque Verde, 520-751-4739; Broadway, 520-885-2024): Drive through, delivery only from Tanque Verde; coffee-x-change.com
• Costa Vida (520-345-5305): Take out, only, at Broadway location; costavida.com/order
• Divine Bovine Burgers (520-203-8884): Curbside pickup; divinebovineburgers.com; order online
• Eclectic Café (520-885-2842): 11 a.m.- 8 p.m; Takeout; GrubHub; eclecticcafetucson.com; order from the site
• Fire & Smoke (520-300-6686): 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.; curbside pickup; DoorDash, GrubHub, UberEats; firensmokebbqnpizza.com; 10% off call in orders
• Garrett’s Family Steakhouse (520-207-8292): Curbside pick up; GrubHub, Seamless, DoorDash; garretts-family-steakhouse.com
• Guadalajara Fiesta Grill (520-296-1122): curbside pick up; GrubHub, DoorDash, UberEats; ggrill.com; 20% off pick up
• Gusto Osteria (520-722-9487): Take out; GrubHub; gustotucson.com
• The Horseshoe Grill (520-838-0404): 12 – 7 p.m., Tues. – Sun.; take out, discounts on GrubHub and PostMates, discounts via website with code YOUCANTBEATMESQUITE, thehorseshoetucson.comD
• Joe's Pancake House (520-747-7536): Take out, curbside pick up; joespancakehousetucson.com; delivery within three miles.
• Jonathan’s Cork (520-296-1631): 12:30 – 5 p.m.; curbside pick up; jonathanscork.com; special take out menu, half off beer/wine bottles with food orders
• Nate’s Metro Deli (520-339-4099): GrubHub, only; natesmetrodeli.com
• New York Pizza Department (520-207-7667): Order online for take out or delivery; nypdpizzadepartment.com
• Pinnacle Peak (520-296-0911): 5 – 10 p.m.; take out; pinnaclepeaktucson.com
• Renee's Organic Oven (520-886-0484): 11:30 a.m. – 7:30 p.m.; no-touch take out; reneesorganicoven.com
• Saguaro Corners (520-886-2020): Take out; GrubHub, PostMates, Seamless, EatStreet; saguaro-corners-restaurant-bar.business.site
• Salsa Verde (520-886-6202): Take out; salsaverderestaurant.com/menu
• Sonoran Brunch Company (520-849-8005): Take out; GrubHub; sonoranbrunchcompany.business.site
• Tony’s New York Style Italian Deli (520-747-0070): 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.; curbside pick up; dudamobile.tonysitaliandelitucson.com; also meals to feed a family of four for up to six days.
• Toro Loco (520-849-8160): 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.; take out, torolocotacos.com
MULTIPLE LOCATIONS
• Arizona Pizza Company (multiple locations): take out; azpbroadway.com
• Baggins Gourmet Sandwiches (multiple locations): Take out; GrubHub; bagginsgourmet.com
• Baja Cafe (Multiple locations): Take out; bajacafetucson.com
• Beyond Bread (multiple locations): Pick up; order online at beyondbread.com; 10% off all orders with code BREAD and artisan loaves available
• Bruegger Bagels (multiple locations): 5:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.; take out; GrubHub
• Casa Molina (Speedway, 520-886-5468; Campbell, 520-795-7593): Curbside pick up, catering; UberEats; casamolina.com
• Chuy's Mesquite Broiler (Multiple locations): Take out; DoorDash; tucsonchuys.com
• Culinary Dropout (520-203-0934): 35% off take out, curbside pickup with code FRC35; DoorDash; culinarydropout.com; 50% off package beer, wine.
• El Charro Cafe (multiple locations): Take out; Doordash, Seamless; sicharro.com
• Frost Gelato (multiple locations): DoorDash; frostgelato.com
• Lucky Wishbone (multiple locations): Take out; Door Dash; luckywishbone.com
• Magpies Gourmet Pizza + Wings (multiple locations): Take out; DoorDash; magpiespizza.com; conditional delivery
• Mama’s Hawaiian (Tanque Verde, 520-770-7800; Rodger Road 520-792-6290): Take out; DoorDash; mamasbbqtucson.com
• Miss Saigon (Multiple locations): Take out; PostMates, DoorDash; misssaigontucson.com
• El Molinito (Multiple locations): Take out; el-molinito.com; regular menu and bulk orders
• Prep & Pastry (Grant: 520-838-0809; Campbell, 520-326-7737): 8 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., curbside pick up; GrubHub, UberEats; Fprepandpastry.com; also sells Exo Roast coffee beans.
• Seis Kitchen (River, 520-612-7630; Mercado, 520-622-2002): Take out; DoorDash; seiskitchen.com
• Sentinel Peak Brewing (Grant, 520-777-9456; Tanque Verde, 520-749-2299): Take out; sentinelpeakbrewing.com; bring or buy growler
• Serial Grillers (multiple locations): take out; serialgrillersaz.com
• Sushi Garden (La Cholla: 520-877-8744; Broadway: 520-326-4700): 11 a.m. – 2 p.m., take out; sushigarden.com; 10% off online orders with code MARIO
• Trident Grills & Pizza Pub (multiple locations): 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.; take out, curbside pick up; tridentgrill.com; mall locations are closed.
• Tucson Tamale Company (Tanque Verde: 520-298-8404; Oracle, 520-403-1488): DoorDash; tucsontamale.com; conditional free delivery; beer available
• Wings Over Broadway (Central, 520-323-8805; East, 520-207-5883): Take out; DoorDash; wobtucson.com
• Zinburger (multiple locations): Take out, curbside pick up; DoorDash; zinburgeraz.com; order online and use code RX35 at checkout for 35% off pick up