Thursday, April 2, 2020

Chow / COVID-19 / News

Local Chefs Ask For Help: Order Takeout Once A Week for Our Survival

Posted By on Thu, Apr 2, 2020 at 2:18 PM

The Tucson restaurant community is asking for your help to keep our UNESCO city of gastronomy alive by ordering takeout once a week.

In a new video released on YouTube this morning, four restaurateurs—The Parish's Travis Peters, Senae Thai’s Dee Buizer, El Taco Rustico’s Juan Almanza and Tanque Verde Ranch’s Janet Balderas—urge you to visit a local eatery for a takeout meal once a week.

"With everything that we're going through right now, we need to make sure to support local and help out your family and our families survive and get through this together," Balderas said. "Our family wants to feed your family."

The video was filmed and produced pro bono by Scot Litteer and the Litteer Films crew. The production company has worked with Tucson Electric Power, Visit Tucson and Sun Tran/Sun Van.

Peters' Facebook post about the current crisis a few weeks back was the catalyst that brought the restaurant community together in solidarity to ask The Old Pueblo for a helping hand. 

