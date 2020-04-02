Hotel McCoy Offering Reduced-Price Housing for Artists, Non-Profit Employees

click to enlarge Courtesy Hotel McCoy

The new Rate Assistance Grant program takes 10 to 40 percent off the already reduced monthly rate on Hotel McCoy's furnished room, which includes all utilities, WiFi, cable, and breakfast. Hotel McCoy’s current monthly room base rates range from $750 to $895 for furnished studios, but with the grants, can be reduced to as low as $450 a month.





Hotel McCoy's general manager and creative director Nicole Dahl explained the decision to offer housing assistance: "Hotel McCoy is an employee-driven business and upon interviewing our team about their concerns, it was decided we would operate with an approach that keeps both employees and our current guests safe by offering affordable monthly rates with grant assistance for those in the industries most economically impacted by COVID-19."

The hotel has implemented several COVID-19 safety features, including drive-up contactless check-in, room front parking and outdoor direct room entry and contactless room service.



Hotel McCoy is Tucson's dedicated "art hotel," featuring rooms designed by local painters, photographers, designers and more.





Artists, hospitality employees, and industry employees affected by the current economic crisis are invited to apply for a Hotel McCoy Rate Assistance Grant by emailing nicole@hotelmccoy.com "In this time of uncertainty, we turn to music, dance, television, movies, paintings, food, and books for comfort. Let us remember now and always, that art is truly essential," Dahl said in her press release.

Hotel McCoy is located at 720 West Silverlake Road, for more information, visit hotelmccoy.com



