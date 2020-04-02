The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Archives | RSS

Blog Categories: Politics | News | Do This! | Music | Chow | Media | Fun in General | Education | Cinema | Arts and Culture | Sports | Community Info | more categories»

Thursday, April 2, 2020

Hotel McCoy Offering Reduced-Price Housing for Artists, Non-Profit Employees

Posted By on Thu, Apr 2, 2020 at 4:00 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY HOTEL MCCOY
  • Courtesy Hotel McCoy
In response to the economic strain of COVID-19, Hotel McCoy is offering reduced room prices for artists of all mediums, hospitality employees and nonprofit employees to help renting a room.

The new Rate Assistance Grant program takes 10 to 40 percent off the already reduced monthly rate on Hotel McCoy's furnished room, which includes all utilities, WiFi, cable, and breakfast. Hotel McCoy’s current monthly room base rates range from $750 to $895 for furnished studios, but with the grants, can be reduced to as low as $450 a month.

Hotel McCoy's general manager and creative director Nicole Dahl explained the decision to offer housing assistance: "Hotel McCoy is an employee-driven business and upon interviewing our team about their concerns, it was decided we would operate with an approach that keeps both employees and our current guests safe by offering affordable monthly rates with grant assistance for those in the industries most economically impacted by COVID-19."

The hotel has implemented several COVID-19 safety features, including drive-up contactless check-in, room front parking and outdoor direct room entry and contactless room service.

Hotel McCoy is Tucson's dedicated "art hotel," featuring rooms designed by local painters, photographers, designers and more. 

"In this time of uncertainty, we turn to music, dance, television, movies, paintings, food, and books for comfort. Let us remember now and always, that art is truly essential," Dahl said in her press release.

Artists, hospitality employees, and industry employees affected by the current economic crisis are invited to apply for a Hotel McCoy Rate Assistance Grant by emailing nicole@hotelmccoy.com

Hotel McCoy is located at 720 West Silverlake Road, for more information, visit hotelmccoy.com

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

More by Jeff Gardner

Staff Pick

Canceled: Sahba Home and Patio Show

Featuring more than 300 exhibitors come and see what is new in home improvement trends, remodeling and… More

@ Tucson Convention Center March 6-April 5, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 260 S. Church Ave.

» More Picks

Submit an Event Listing

Popular Content

Most Read Most Discussed
  1. Your Southern AZ Coronavirus AM Roundup: 29 Now Dead Statewide as Cases Grow to 1,413; Stay Home and Stay Safe (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  2. Your Southern AZ Coronavirus AM Roundup: Confirmed Cases Near 1,600 in AZ as COVID-19 Kills 32; Stay at Home Order Remains in Place (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  3. Dumb UA Kids Throw a Weekend Party, TPD Warns That Scofflaws May Face Consequences (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  4. Marana Waives Late Fees, Ties Local Emergency to Statewide Proclamation (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  5. It's April 1 and Rent Is Due: Restaurateurs Struggle To Make Payments (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)

© 2020 Tucson Weekly | 7225 Mona Lisa Rd. Ste. 125, Tucson AZ 85741 | (520) 797-4384 | Powered by Foundation