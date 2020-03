click to enlarge

The stories we followed today:• Pima County had 202 of the state's 1,289 confirmed COVID-19 cases. A total of 24 people have now died after contracting the novel coronavirus.• Pima County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry is sending as many employees as he can home, either on leave or telecommuting. Some dumb UA students had a party during the outbreak and now Police Chief Chris Magnus is letting scofflaws know that they will break up future fiestas.• Sunnyside School Board member Consuela Hernandez joins Adelita Grijalva, TUSD Board member and daughter of Congressman Raul Grijalva, in a mad dash to collect enough signatures to run for the Pima County Board of Supervisors seat held by Richard Elías, who died of an apparent heart attack over the weekend. Candidates have until 5 p.m Monday, April 6, to turn in signatures. Bad news : Bisbee Breakfast Club is closing Tucson locations until further notice. Some good news : Prep & Pastry, Commoner & Co. and eegee's are stepping up to delivery meals to several grocery stores; people are being more neighborly.• Ways you can help: Banner Health is accepting donations of medical gear. Park Senior Villas at La Canada, a senior living community, is asking for a bit of love for its residents, including cards, groceries, drawings, and more. If you're bored : You can still get a library card online if you never bothered to get one at your local branch.