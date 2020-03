click to enlarge Courtesy of Bigstock

Schools are closed, restaurants are closed, stores are closed. If you do venture out for any reason, you'll notice that everything has been shuttered to some degree due to precautionary measures for COVID-19. And, yes, that means the public library, too.But, fear not! You can still get your hands on a library card if you don't have one (or if you need to get one for your child) to use the Pima County Library's digital assets . And you don't even have to worry about social distancing.You can now get a full-service library card by email or phone through the Pima County Library site , just by sharing some information and your identification. Even if you don't have that, you can get an "Online Only" card issued to you.Get your library card so you can whisk yourself away on an adventure and take your mind off of the whole "self-isolation" thing, or edutain your kids while they're home from school. And if you already have a library card, why not start now