Three Local Restaurants Provide Meals for Essential Workers

“These individuals are taking a risk for all of us; they’re potentially exposing themselves to COVID-19 so that the rest of us can have access to critical grocery services, and we thought it was important to show our appreciation,” said Ron Petty, CEO of eegee’s, in a press release.

While the restaurant industry has been one of the hardest hit by the impacts of COVID-19, these three businesses have decided to use the opportunity to help those on the front lines.



“Times are tough, but they’re tough for all of us. We’re in this together,” said Nathan Ares, the owner of Ares Collective Restaurant Group which includes Prep & Pastry and Commoner & Co. “We’re focusing on the good, and one of the best things we have is the strength and caring of the Tucson community.”



1 a.m. Safeway (2140 W Grant Road)

12 p.m. Food City (2950 S 6th Ave.)

1:30 p.m. Fry’s (2480 N Swan Road)

2:30 p.m. Rincon Market (2513 E 6th Street)

3:30 p.m. Walmart at El Con Mall (3435 E Broadway Blvd.)







A total of 1,289 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Arizona. There are now 202 confirmed cases in Pima County, where six people have died after contracting the virus.



In Maricopa County, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has risen to 788.





If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19 and develop a fever, cough or difficulty breathing, speak with a healthcare provider for medical advice. According to the CDC, people who are mildly ill with COVID-19 are able to recover at home. Stay at home and avoid public transportation, but stay in touch with your doctor. If you do leave your home, wear a facemask and clean your hands often. If you develop more severe symptoms (persistent pain or pressure in the chest, confusion, bluish lips) get medical attention immediately. Your local health authorities will give instructions on checking your symptoms and reporting information.



Have you caught COVID-19? Are you feeling ill? Is your small business struggling to make it? Have you lost your job as a result of the outbreak? Are you struggling to manage your kids while schools are closed? Tell us your COVID-19 stories. Send an email or photo to tucsoneditor@tucsonlocalmedia.com. COVID-19 symptoms typically occur two to 14 days after exposure, and include headache, fever, cough, and shortness of breath, according to the CDC. However, some cases of the virus are entirely asymptomatic. Practices to avoid infection include social distancing (of at least six feet), washing your hands, avoiding unnecessary trips and not touching your face. COVID-19 can survive on cardboard for up to 24 hours, and on stainless steel and plastic surfaces up to three days.If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19 and develop a fever, cough or difficulty breathing, speak with a healthcare provider for medical advice. According to the CDC, people who are mildly ill with COVID-19 are able to recover at home. Stay at home and avoid public transportation, but stay in touch with your doctor. If you do leave your home, wear a facemask and clean your hands often. If you develop more severe symptoms (persistent pain or pressure in the chest, confusion, bluish lips) get medical attention immediately. Your local health authorities will give instructions on checking your symptoms and reporting information. The coronavirus has now killed 24 people statewide, including six in Pima County, as of Tuesday, March 31, according to the morning report from the Arizona Department of Health Services.A total of 1,289 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Arizona. There are now 202 confirmed cases in Pima County, where six people have died after contracting the virus. 10 a.m. Albertson’s at Campbell Plaza Shopping Center (2854 N Campbell Ave.)1 a.m. Safeway (2140 W Grant Road)12 p.m. Food City (2950 S 6th Ave.)1:30 p.m. Fry’s (2480 N Swan Road)2:30 p.m. Rincon Market (2513 E 6th Street)3:30 p.m. Walmart at El Con Mall (3435 E Broadway Blvd.)