Monday, March 30, 2020

COVID-19 / News

Your Southern AZ Coronavirus PM Update for Monday, March 30: Ducey Orders Statewide Stay-at-Home Order, Closes Schools; Tucson Nursing Home Reports 27 COVID-19 Cases; AZ Confirmed Cases Top 1K

Posted By on Mon, Mar 30, 2020 at 5:21 PM

click to enlarge NIAID-RML
  • NIAID-RML
Today in Southern Arizona COVID-19 news:

• Gov. Doug Ducey has ordered a statewide stay-at-home order beginning at 5 p.m. Tuesday, March 31, although people may still shop for groceries, and other supplies; go to work at a business the governor has deemed essential; visit family and friends who need help; and visit the great outdoors. Just stay at home as much as possible, folks. This is no joke. Ducey also joined Superintendent of Public Instruction Kathy Hoffman to announce that Arizona schools would remain closed through the remainder of the academic year.

• A local nursing home has reported 27 COVID-19 cases.

• Local courts have announced a new protective order process in response to COVID-19.

• Local First Arizona has launched a small business relief fund.

• In non-COVID-19 news: Adelita Grijalva, a TUSD Board member and daughter of Congressman Raul Grijalva, announced she would launch a bid for the District 5 seat on the Pima Board of Supervisors left vacant by the death of Supervisor Richard Elias.

