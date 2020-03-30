The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Monday, March 30, 2020

COVID-19 / News

Courts Announce New Protective Order Process In Response to COVID-19 Emergency

Posted By on Mon, Mar 30, 2020 at 12:00 PM

click to enlarge PIMA COUNTY SUPERIOR COURT
  • Pima County Superior Court
The Pima County Superior Court, Justice Court, and Tucson City Court have moved their procedures for filing protection orders to an online format, due to the COVID-19 health emergency.

Victims of abuse, stalking, or harassment can now complete most requests for protection orders by phone and the internet.

Applicants must start their protection order request online using the Arizona Protective Order Initiation & Notification Tool (AZPOINT). They will be asked to complete an application, and receive a unique reference number. Applicants should use that number to call the Clerk of the Court for any of the three main downtown courts (Superior Court 520-724-3221, Justice Court 520-724-3942, or Tucson City Court 520-791-4971) Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

According to a Superior Court press release:
The clerk will make sure the applicant meets the requirements for a hearing, then arrange a time for a judge to call them back. If the petition is granted during the telephonic, on-the-record hearing, the court will send the Order of Protection out for service the same day.

A delay in service for up to 72 hours can be accommodated.

Both the application and service of a domestic violence Order of Protection are free of charge to the person who filed it. Domestic Violence Orders of Protection are served by local law enforcement.

This move comes as the courts try to limit the amount of in-person interactions between court staff and the community. However, the courts will accommodate healthy individuals who need to process their protection requests in person.

The coronavirus has now killed 20 people statewide, including six in Pima County, as of Monday, March 30, according to the morning report from the Arizona Department of Health Services.

A total of 1,157 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Arizona. There are now 187 confirmed cases in Pima County.

The latest death in Pima County was described by health officials as a man between 41 and 65 who had underlying health conditions.

In Maricopa County, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has risen to 690.

COVID-19 symptoms typically occur two to 14 days after exposure, and include headache, fever, cough, and shortness of breath, according to the CDC. However, some cases of the virus are entirely asymptomatic. Practices to avoid infection include social distancing (of at least six feet), washing your hands, avoiding unnecessary trips and not touching your face. COVID-19 can survive on cardboard for up to 24 hours, and on stainless steel and plastic surfaces up to three days.

If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19 and develop a fever, cough or difficulty breathing, speak with a healthcare provider for medical advice. According to the CDC, people who are mildly ill with COVID-19 are able to recover at home. Stay at home and avoid public transportation, but stay in touch with your doctor. If you do leave your home, wear a facemask and clean your hands often. If you develop more severe symptoms (persistent pain or pressure in the chest, confusion, bluish lips) get medical attention immediately. Your local health authorities will give instructions on checking your symptoms and reporting information.

Have you caught COVID-19? Are you feeling ill? Is your small business struggling to make it? Have you lost your job as a result of the outbreak? Are you struggling to manage your kids while schools are closed? Tell us your COVID-19 stories. Send an email or photo to tucsoneditor@tucsonlocalmedia.com.

