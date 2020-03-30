Courts Announce New Protective Order Process In Response to COVID-19 Emergency





According to a Superior Court press release:

The clerk will make sure the applicant meets the requirements for a hearing, then arrange a time for a judge to call them back. If the petition is granted during the telephonic, on-the-record hearing, the court will send the Order of Protection out for service the same day.

Both the application and service of a domestic violence Order of Protection are free of charge to the person who filed it. Domestic Violence Orders of Protection are served by local law enforcement.









A total of 1,157 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Arizona. There are now 187 confirmed cases in Pima County.



The latest death in Pima County was described by health officials as a man between 41 and 65 who had underlying health conditions.



In Maricopa County, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has risen to 690.

If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19 and develop a fever, cough or difficulty breathing, speak with a healthcare provider for medical advice. According to the CDC, people who are mildly ill with COVID-19 are able to recover at home. Stay at home and avoid public transportation, but stay in touch with your doctor. If you do leave your home, wear a facemask and clean your hands often. If you develop more severe symptoms (persistent pain or pressure in the chest, confusion, bluish lips) get medical attention immediately. Your local health authorities will give instructions on checking your symptoms and reporting information.



COVID-19 symptoms typically occur two to 14 days after exposure, and include headache, fever, cough, and shortness of breath, according to the CDC. However, some cases of the virus are entirely asymptomatic. Practices to avoid infection include social distancing (of at least six feet), washing your hands, avoiding unnecessary trips and not touching your face. COVID-19 can survive on cardboard for up to 24 hours, and on stainless steel and plastic surfaces up to three days. This move comes as the courts try to limit the amount of in-person interactions between court staff and the community. However, the courts will accommodate healthy individuals who need to process their protection requests in person.

Victims of abuse, stalking, or harassment can now complete most requests for protection orders by phone and the internet.