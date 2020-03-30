The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Monday, March 30, 2020

News / Politics

Adelita Grijalva Announces Bid For Elias' Seat

Posted By on Mon, Mar 30, 2020 at 2:17 PM

click to enlarge ADELITA GRIJALVA CAMPAIGN
  • Adelita Grijalva campaign
Tucson Unified School District Board Member Adelita Grijalva announced her intention to run for the Pima County District 5 seat in a Facebook post this afternoon. The announcement comes days District 5 Supervisor Richard Elias died on Saturday and just a week before the filing deadline to seek the office.

From the FB post:

The loss of Richard Eliás comes as our lives already feel turned upside down. With his sudden death, we have lost a true champion for Pima County. While we have no public opportunity to grieve or support one another, we are quickly approaching an April 6th election deadline that will not budge.

With the support of Emily and Luz Eliás, and with great pride and sorrow, I announce my candidacy for Pima County Supervisor District 5. I never expected to be in this position, to stand up under these circumstances to protect all that Richard stood for and cared about.

With your help, we must continue to fight for our shared progressive values and continue Richard's lasting legacy for our children and for our future. We must come together to protect our hard working families, our Sonoran Desert and our beloved Tucson. We cannot afford to lose our voice on the Pima County Board. I humbly ask for your support and help today, as we take this important step forward together.

Resist. Much love.

Thanks,
Adelita

Grijalva will be in a race against time trying to collect 199 signatures from registered democrats in District 5 before the Monday, April 6 deadline. 

