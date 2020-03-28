BREAKING: Pima County Supervisor Richard Elias Dead at 61

click to enlarge
Pima County
Pima County Supervisor Richard Elias: 1958-2020.
Pima County Supervisor Richard Elias died today at age 61.
Elias, a Democrat who has represented District 5 since being appointed to the board in 2002, has been serving as chair of the five-member board.
Justice of the Peace Ray Carroll, who served alongside Elias on the board before declining to seek reelection in 2016, said he respected Elias' commitment and expertise in areas such as healthcare, the environment and housing.
"We had a lot of successes, a lot of disagreements, but we never failed in trying to do our best for our community," Carroll said. "He had a deep understanding of his district and believed in healthy spirit, healthy mind, healthy body."
More details to come.