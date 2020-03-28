The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Saturday, March 28, 2020

News / Obituaries

BREAKING: Pima County Supervisor Richard Elias Dead at 61

Posted By on Sat, Mar 28, 2020 at 3:45 PM

click to enlarge Pima County Supervisor Richard Elias: 1958-2020. - COURTESY OF PIMA COUNTY
  • Courtesy of Pima County
  • Pima County Supervisor Richard Elias: 1958-2020.
Pima County Supervisor Richard Elias died today at age 61.

Elias, a Democrat who has represented District 5 since being appointed to the board in 2002, has been serving as chair of the five-member board.

Justice of the Peace Ray Carroll, who served alongside Elias on the board before declining to seek reelection in 2016, said he respected Elias' commitment and expertise in areas such as healthcare, the environment and housing.

"We had a lot of successes, a lot of disagreements, but we never failed in trying to do our best for our community," Carroll said. "He had a deep understanding of his district and believed in healthy spirit, healthy mind, healthy body."

More details to come.

