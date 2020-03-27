Southern Arizona Restaurants Offering Takeout and Delivery

click to enlarge Courtesy photo

• 4th Avenue Deli (520-624-3354): Mon - Sat 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Delivery with Uber Eats, take out also available



• Angelo's Pizza & Gyros (520-292-9868): Take out and delivery



• Baggin’s Gourmet Sandwiches (520-792-1344): Take out and delivery

Barrio Brewing (520-791-2739): Take out. 100 percent of sales from growler fills and Barrio Blonde cans go to support hourly staff



• Barro's Pizza - (520-682-3969) AZ Pavilions: Take-Out, Delivery 10:30 a.m. - 10 p.m. 7 days

barrospizza.hungerrush.com



Batch (520-203-7370): Take out and GrubHub



Berry Greens Açaí & Juice Bar (520-367-5913): Take out, DoorDash and PostMates



• BK Tacos ( North location: 520-207-2245 / South location: 520-295-0105): Take out, drive through, and delivery within a two-mile radius of each location

• Blanco Tacos + Tequila (520-232-1007): $0 delivery fee on all orders of $15 or more with Door Dash. 50% off Beer and Wine with the purchase of any food-to-go order. 35% off all to-go orders. Call or use code FRC35 online orders. Take out, curbside pick-up and delivery. Online ordering.



• Bisbee Breakfast Club (Multiple Locations): Take out and delivery 8 a.m. - 1 p.m.



• Boca Tacos (520-777-8134): Take out and deliveries through 3rd parties

(520-367-5913): Take out, DoorDash and PostMates(Multiple Locations): Take out and delivery 8 a.m. - 1 p.m. (520-203-7370): Take out and GrubHub (520-791-2739): Take out. 100 percent of sales from growler fills and Barrio Blonde cans go to support hourly staff- (520-682-3969) AZ Pavilions: Take-Out, Delivery 10:30 a.m. - 10 p.m. 7 daysbarrospizza.hungerrush.com

• Bruegger’s Bagels (520-206-0002): Take out, delivery and GrubHub

Bubb's Grub (520-825-6510): Take out and delivery



Caffe Luce Coffee Roasting Co. (520-623-4477): Take out



• Caffé Milano (520-628-1601): Take out (520-623-4477): Take out (520-825-6510): Take out and delivery

Catalina Craft Pizza (520-825-0140): Take out and delivery



• Cartel Coffee Lab (480-621-6381): Take out and DoorDash

• Carlotta's Kitchen (520-903-1922): Take out and delivery



• Casa Marana Craft Beer, Wine & Spirits: Az Pavilions 12 p.m. - 8 p.m. every day!

In-store pickup, Curbside, and Delivery. casamarana.com



• Ceres Pasta + Bread (520-365-3500): Take out

Charred Pie Wood Fired Pizza (520-395-2232): Take out and delivery



• Charro Steak (520-485-1922): Take out and delivery with alcohol for both

• Cheba Hut (520-495-4719): Take out and delivery



• Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen (520-327-0187): Take out only, menu available online



• The China Bistro Restaurant (520-325-5185): Take out and delivery, Mon - Fri 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. / Sat - Sun 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.



• Chuy's Mesquite Broiler (Multiple locations): Take out and delivery



• Claire's Cafe (520-825-2525): Take out, curbside, and delivery

(520-395-2232): Take out and delivery (520-903-1922): Take out and delivery, Wine & Spirits: Az Pavilions 12 p.m. - 8 p.m. every day!In-store pickup, Curbside, and Delivery. casamarana.com (520-825-0140): Take out and delivery

Diablo Burger (520-882-2007): Take out and GrubHub



Donut Bar Tucson (520-372-7120): Take out



• Elliott’s On Congress (520-622-5500): Take out, delivery and GrubHub

• El Charro Café (520-622-1922): Take out and delivery (520-372-7120): Take out (520-882-2007): Take out and GrubHub

El Molinito (Multiple locations): Take out and delivery



• El Torero (520-622-9534): Take out only



• Empire Pizza (520-882-7499): Take out, delivery and PostMates (Multiple locations): Take out and delivery(520-622-9534): Take out only



• Fired Pie (520-398-7942): Take out, delivery, PostMates, and GrubHub

• Flavor Of India (520-544-3005): Take out, DoorDash and GrubHub

• Fruit Shack Smoothies & Yogurt (Oracle location 520-297-8122 / Broadway location 520-347-5648): Take out and delivery via UberEats, GrubHub and Postmates

• Frog & Firkin (520-623-7507): Take out and delivery



• Ghini's (520-326-9095): Take out and delivery Mon: Closed Tue - Sun 8 a.m. - 2 p.m.





• Growlers TapHouse (520-389-8232): Take out

• Guadalajara Fiesta Grill (520-296-1122): Take out and delivery

Guadalajara Mexican Grill (520-296-1199): Take out and delivery



• Hacienda Del Sol (520-529-3500): Take out

HeeMee Coffee + Bakery (520-207-1193): Take out and delivery



• The Hidden Grill (520-308-4172): Take out, delivery, meal planning. See website for details.



• Ikes Coffee and Tea (520-792-1800): Take out, GrubHub and DoorDash (520-207-1193): Take out and delivery(520-308-4172): Take out, delivery, meal planning. See website for details. (520-296-1199): Take out and delivery





• Iron John's Brewing Company (Downtown location 520-232-2530; 18th Street location 520-232-2080): Selling gift cards

It's Greek To Me (520-825-4199): Take out and DoorDash



• Joe's Pancake House (520-747-7536): Take out, curbside, delivery within three miles. Mon - Fri 6 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sat - Sun 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.



Johnny Gibson's Downtown Market (520-393-8544): Open for delivery and take out, only the front entrance is open.



• Jonathan’s Cork (520-296-1631): Take out and delivery, half off beer and wine

• Just Kebab (520-900-7706): Take out, curbside, delivery



• Kingfisher Bar & Grill (520-323-7739): Take out available with wines at 20 percent off menu prices (520-393-8544): Open for delivery and take out, only the front entrance is open.(520-900-7706): Take out, curbside, delivery (520-825-4199): Take out and DoorDash(520-747-7536): Take out, curbside, delivery within three miles. Mon - Fri 6 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sat - Sun 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

• La Olla Mexican Cafe (520-850-4212): Take out available. Get $5 off any order with the purchase of a $25 gift certificate.



• LongHorn Steakhouse (Broadway: 520-745-0391; Oracle: 520-293-7942): Take out only



• Miss Saigon (520-884-4778): Take out, PostMates, DoorDash

Monkey Burger (520-514-9797): Take out



• Nana's Kitchen - AZ Pavilions: Tues - Sat 11 a.m. - 8 p.m. Take-out & Curbside. Family Meals

mexicanrestauranttucson.com for menu



• New Delhi Palace (520-296-8585): Take out and delivery via UberEats, GrubHub and Postmates (520-514-9797): Take out- AZ Pavilions: Tues - Sat 11 a.m. - 8 p.m. Take-out & Curbside. Family Mealsmexicanrestauranttucson.com for menu

• Nook (520-622-6665): Take out



• Olive Garden (Wetmore: 520-292-1077; Oracle: 520-544-3690; Irvington: 520-434-0789; Broadway: 520-790-5787): Take out with ToGo online, free delivery for orders over $40 / $12.99 Buy One Take One



The Parish (520-797-1233): Take out and DoorDash



• Penca Restaurante (520-203-7681): Take out and DoorDash (520-797-1233): Take out and DoorDash

• Raging Sage (520-320-5203): Take out

• Raptor Canyon Cafe (520-336-5698): Take out and delivery





• Reilly Craft Pizza & Drink (520-882-5550): Curb side takeout only, wine bottles half-off menu price



• Renee's Organic Oven (520-886-0484): No-Touch Take out only



• Risky Business (Tanque Verde 520-749-8555, Sunrise 520-577-0221): Take out and curbside



• Rocco's Pizza (520-321-1860): Take out and delivery





• Rosati’s Pizza (520-531-1100): Take out and delivery



• Saffron Indian Bistro (520-742-9100): Take out, Grubhub, PostMates and EatStreet



Sammy's Mexican Grill (520-818-2424): Take out



• Sauce Pizza & Wine (multiple locations): Open for takeout, curbside, and third-party delivery. Buy three entrees and get the 4th entrée free. Pick up for the whole family or stock the fridge. $12 bottles of wine for pick-up orders only. Take out, curbside pick-up and delivery



• Scented Leaf Tea House (Downtown location 520-347-3204; Main Gate Square location 520-624-2930): Take out (520-818-2424): Take out(multiple locations): Open for takeout, curbside, and third-party delivery. Buy three entrees and get the 4th entrée free. Pick up for the whole family or stock the fridge. $12 bottles of wine for pick-up orders only. Take out, curbside pick-up and delivery

• Senae Thai (520-373-5335): Take out, and delivery within 5 miles

• Shish Kebab House (520-745-5308): Take out; delivery via website orders



• Spice Garden Indian Restaurant - NEW , Just opened. AZ Pavilions at Harkins Theatre (520-900-7452): Take out; Closed Mon, Tues-Sat 11 am-2:30 pm and 5 p.m. - 8:30 pm. spicegardenaz.com



• Street Taco and Beer Co. (Multiple locations): Take out



• Sushi Garden (La Cholla: 520-877-8744; Broadway: 520-326-4700): Take out and delivery

(520-531-1100): Take out and delivery(520-742-9100): Take out, Grubhub, PostMates and EatStreet(520-745-5308): Take out; delivery via website orders, Just opened. AZ Pavilions at Harkins Theatre (520-900-7452): Take out; Closed Mon, Tues-Sat 11 am-2:30 pm and 5 p.m. - 8:30 pm. spicegardenaz.com

• Tap & Bottle (North: 520-268-8725; Downtown: 520-344-8999): App ordering and roadside pickup available. Delivery coming soon.





• Tamarind (520-797-7799): Take out (10 percent off!)



• Tavolino Ristorante Italiano (520-531-1913): Take out and delivery with wines available for both

• Taqueria El Pueblito (520-339-9336): Take out and delivery



Ten55 Brewing Company (520-777-7877): Take out



• Thunder Canyon Brewery & Shifty’s Pizza (520-396-3480): Take out and delivery



• Trident Grill (Multiple Locations): Take out and curbside 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.

(520-777-7877): Take out (520-797-7799): Take out (10 percent off!)(520-339-9336): Take out and delivery

Tucson Tamale (Colonia Verde location 520-298-8404; Cottonwood Plaza location 520-403-1888): Take out and delivery



• Tumerico (520-240-6947): Take out and delivery



• Urban Pita (520-332-2294): Take out and delivery, Mon - Wed 11 a.m. - 12 a.m. and Thur - Fri 11 a.m. - 3 a.m.



• Vero Amore (Swan 520-325-4122, Dove Mtn 520-579-2922): Take out and delivery



Village Bakehouse (520-531-0974): Take out



• Which Wich (520-742-7011): Free delivery, and take out

• Wildflower (529-219-4230): $0 delivery fee on all orders of $15 or more with Door Dash. 50% off Beer and Wine with the purchase of any food-to-go order. 35% off all to-go orders. Call or use code FRC35 online orders. Take out, curbside pick-up and delivery. Online ordering. (520-531-0974): Take out(529-219-4230): $0 delivery fee on all orders of $15 or more with Door Dash. 50% off Beer and Wine with the purchase of any food-to-go order. 35% off all to-go orders. Call or use code FRC35 online orders. Take out, curbside pick-up and delivery. Online ordering.

• Wings Over Broadway (520-323-8805): Take out, delivery and DoorDash



• Yard House (520-917-9753): Take out only, menu available online



• Zinburger (multiple locations): $0 delivery fee on all orders of $15 or more with Door Dash. 50% off Beer and Wine with the purchase of any food-to-go order. 35% off all to-go orders. Call or use code FRC35 online orders. Take out, curbside pick-up and delivery. Online ordering.



click to enlarge (Colonia Verde location 520-298-8404; Cottonwood Plaza location 520-403-1888): Take out and delivery