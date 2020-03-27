The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Monday, May 4, 2020

Chow / Community Info

Southern Arizona Restaurants Offering Takeout and Delivery

Posted By on Mon, May 4, 2020 at 10:32 AM

click to enlarge COURTESY PHOTO
  • Courtesy photo

As fear of the spreading COVID-19 virus pushes local governments to restrict service to take-out and delivery and more people limit their travel, local restaurants are getting hammered. Tucson Weekly has compiled a list of local restaurants that are still open, and how you can enjoy their food.

For information on where to park in Downtown for pickup, please scroll to the bottom to find a map provided by Park Tucson.

If you are a restaurant owner, please let us know if you want to be included on this list at tucsoneditor@tucsonlocalmedia.com.

If you know of any changes to this list, please let us know so we can update it accordingly. We're all in this together!

4th Avenue Deli (520-624-3354): Mon - Sat 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Delivery with Uber Eats, take out also available

Angelo's Pizza & Gyros (520-292-9868): Take out and delivery

Baggin’s Gourmet Sandwiches (520-792-1344): Take out and delivery

Barrio Bread (520-327-1292): Take out, and pay at the door with six-foot distancing insisted for waiting in line

Barrio Brewing (520-791-2739): Take out. 100 percent of sales from growler fills and Barrio Blonde cans go to support hourly staff

Barro's Pizza - (520-682-3969) AZ Pavilions: Take-Out, Delivery 10:30 a.m. - 10 p.m. 7 days
barrospizza.hungerrush.com

Batch (520-203-7370): Take out and GrubHub

Berry Greens Açaí & Juice Bar (520-367-5913): Take out, DoorDash and PostMates
BK Tacos ( North location: 520-207-2245 / South location: 520-295-0105): Take out, drive through, and delivery within a two-mile radius of each location

Blanco Tacos + Tequila (520-232-1007): $0 delivery fee on all orders of $15 or more with Door Dash. 50% off Beer and Wine with the purchase of any food-to-go order. 35% off all to-go orders. Call or use code FRC35 online orders. Take out, curbside pick-up and delivery. Online ordering.

Bisbee Breakfast Club (Multiple Locations): Take out and delivery 8 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Boca Tacos (520-777-8134): Take out and deliveries through 3rd parties

Brooklyn Pizza (520-622-6868): Take out and delivery

Bruegger’s Bagels (520-206-0002): Take out, delivery and GrubHub

Bubb's Grub (520-825-6510): Take out and delivery

Caffe Luce Coffee Roasting Co. (520-623-4477): Take out

Caffé Milano (520-628-1601): Take out

Catalina Craft Pizza (520-825-0140): Take out and delivery

Cartel Coffee Lab (480-621-6381): Take out and DoorDash

Carlotta's Kitchen (520-903-1922): Take out and delivery

Casa Marana Craft Beer, Wine & Spirits: Az Pavilions 12 p.m. - 8 p.m. every day!
In-store pickup, Curbside, and Delivery. casamarana.com

Ceres Pasta + Bread (520-365-3500): Take out

Charred Pie Wood Fired Pizza (520-395-2232): Take out and delivery

Charro Steak (520-485-1922): Take out and delivery with alcohol for both

Cheba Hut (520-495-4719): Take out and delivery

Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen (520-327-0187): Take out only, menu available online

The China Bistro Restaurant (520-325-5185): Take out and delivery, Mon - Fri 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. / Sat - Sun 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Chuy's Mesquite Broiler (Multiple locations): Take out and delivery

Claire's Cafe (520-825-2525): Take out, curbside, and delivery

The Coronet (520-222-9889): Take out and delivery via DoorDash, plus new special menus

Crooked Tooth (520-444-5305): Offering to-go beers (credit card payment only) Mon - Wed closed / Thurs - Fri 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. / Sat - Sun Noon to 5 p.m.

Culinary Dropout (520-203-0934): $0 delivery fee on all orders of $15 or more with Door Dash. 50% off Beer and Wine with the purchase of any food-to-go order. 35% off all to-go orders. Call or use code FRC35 online orders. Take out, curbside pick-up and delivery. Online ordering.

Cup Cafe at Hotel Congress (520-798-1618): Take out only

Dante's Fire (520-383-9255): Take out and delivery 11 a.m. - 12 a.m.

Dedicated Bakery (520-209-2872): Curbside pickup now available with specials Monday-Thursday

Diablo Burger (520-882-2007): Take out and GrubHub

Donut Bar Tucson (520-372-7120): Take out

Elliott’s On Congress (520-622-5500): Take out, delivery and GrubHub

El Charro Café (520-622-1922): Take out and delivery

El Molinito (Multiple locations): Take out and delivery

El Torero (520-622-9534): Take out only

Empire Pizza (520-882-7499): Take out, delivery and PostMates

Exo Roast (520-777-4709): Take out only

Fiamme Pizza (520-529-5777): Take out, curbside, and delivery

Fired Pie (520-398-7942): Take out, delivery, PostMates, and GrubHub

Flavor Of India (520-544-3005): Take out, DoorDash and GrubHub

Fonda La Hermanita (520-222-9889): Take out and delivery via DoorDash, plus new special menus

Fresco Pizzeria (520-991-5555): Take out, curbside and delivery Sun - Thur 11 a.m. - 10 p.m. and Fri - Sat 11 a.m. - 11 p.m.

Fruit Shack Smoothies & Yogurt (Oracle location 520-297-8122 / Broadway location 520-347-5648): Take out and delivery via UberEats, GrubHub and Postmates

Frog & Firkin (520-623-7507): Take out and delivery

Ghini's (520-326-9095): Take out and delivery Mon: Closed Tue - Sun 8 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Golden Dragon (Eastside: 520-512-1922; Casas Adobes: 520-297-1862; Foothills: 520-299-8088): Take out and delivery

Gourmet Girls (520-408-9000): Take out and delivery 8 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Growlers TapHouse (520-389-8232): Take out

Guadalajara Fiesta Grill (520-296-1122): Take out and delivery

Guadalajara Mexican Grill (520-296-1199): Take out and delivery

Hacienda Del Sol (520-529-3500): Take out

HeeMee Coffee + Bakery (520-207-1193): Take out and delivery

The Hidden Grill (520-308-4172): Take out, delivery, meal planning. See website for details.

Ikes Coffee and Tea (520-792-1800): Take out, GrubHub and DoorDash

India Oven (520-326-8635): Take out and deliveries through 3rd parties – GrubHub and DoorDash

Iron John's Brewing Company (Downtown location 520-232-2530; 18th Street location 520-232-2080): Selling gift cards

It's Greek To Me (520-825-4199): Take out and DoorDash

Joe's Pancake House (520-747-7536): Take out, curbside, delivery within three miles. Mon - Fri 6 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sat - Sun 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Johnny Gibson's Downtown Market (520-393-8544): Open for delivery and take out, only the front entrance is open.

Jonathan’s Cork (520-296-1631): Take out and delivery, half off beer and wine

Just Kebab (520-900-7706): Take out, curbside, delivery

Kingfisher Bar & Grill (520-323-7739): Take out available with wines at 20 percent off menu prices

La Hacienda (520-297-1695): Take out only

La Olla Mexican Cafe (520-850-4212): Take out available. Get $5 off any order with the purchase of a $25 gift certificate.

LongHorn Steakhouse (Broadway: 520-745-0391; Oracle: 520-293-7942): Take out only

Magpies (Oracle location 520-297-2712; 4th Ave. location 520-628-1661; Silverado Plaza location 520-751-9949): Delivery and take out available, with 35% off all orders until the end of the month

Main Gate Square & University: Restaurant updates here

Mama Louisa's (520-790-4702: Take out, curbside, delivery

Maynards Market and Kitchen (520-545-0577): Open for delivery

Miss Saigon (520-884-4778): Take out, PostMates, DoorDash

Monkey Burger (520-514-9797): Take out

Nana's Kitchen - AZ Pavilions: Tues - Sat 11 a.m. - 8 p.m. Take-out & Curbside. Family Meals
mexicanrestauranttucson.com for menu

New Delhi Palace (520-296-8585): Take out and delivery via UberEats, GrubHub and Postmates

New York Pizza Department (520-207-7667): Take out and delivery

Noble Hops (520-797-4677): Take out, curbside, and delivery

Nook (520-622-6665): Take out

Olive Garden (Wetmore: 520-292-1077; Oracle: 520-544-3690; Irvington: 520-434-0789; Broadway: 520-790-5787): Take out with ToGo online, free delivery for orders over $40 / $12.99 Buy One Take One

The Parish (520-797-1233): Take out and DoorDash

Penca Restaurante (520-203-7681): Take out and DoorDash

Pueblo Vida (520-623-7168): Take out only, also offering keg sales

Raging Sage (520-320-5203): Take out

Raptor Canyon Cafe (520-336-5698): Take out and delivery

Reilly Craft Pizza & Drink (520-882-5550): Curb side takeout only, wine bottles half-off menu price

Renee's Organic Oven (520-886-0484): No-Touch Take out only

Risky Business (Tanque Verde 520-749-8555, Sunrise 520-577-0221): Take out and curbside

Rocco's Pizza (520-321-1860): Take out and delivery

Rosati’s Pizza (520-531-1100): Take out and delivery

Saffron Indian Bistro (520-742-9100): Take out, Grubhub, PostMates and EatStreet

Sammy's Mexican Grill (520-818-2424): Take out

Sauce Pizza & Wine (multiple locations): Open for takeout, curbside, and third-party delivery. Buy three entrees and get the 4th entrée free. Pick up for the whole family or stock the fridge. $12 bottles of wine for pick-up orders only. Take out, curbside pick-up and delivery

Scented Leaf Tea House (Downtown location 520-347-3204; Main Gate Square location 520-624-2930): Take out

Senae Thai (520-373-5335): Take out, and delivery within 5 miles

Shish Kebab House (520-745-5308): Take out; delivery via website orders

Spice Garden Indian Restaurant - NEW, Just opened. AZ Pavilions at Harkins Theatre (520-900-7452): Take out; Closed Mon, Tues-Sat 11 am-2:30 pm and 5 p.m. - 8:30 pm. spicegardenaz.com

Street Taco and Beer Co. (Multiple locations): Take out

Sushi Garden (La Cholla: 520-877-8744; Broadway: 520-326-4700): Take out and delivery

Tap & Bottle (North: 520-268-8725; Downtown: 520-344-8999): App ordering and roadside pickup available. Delivery coming soon.

Tamarind (520-797-7799): Take out (10 percent off!)

Tavolino Ristorante Italiano (520-531-1913): Take out and delivery with wines available for both

Taqueria El Pueblito (520-339-9336): Take out and delivery

Ten55 Brewing Company (520-777-7877): Take out

Thunder Canyon Brewery & Shifty’s Pizza (520-396-3480): Take out and delivery

Trident Grill (Multiple Locations): Take out and curbside 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Tucson Tamale (Colonia Verde location 520-298-8404; Cottonwood Plaza location 520-403-1888): Take out and delivery

Tumerico (520-240-6947): Take out and delivery

Urban Pita (520-332-2294): Take out and delivery, Mon - Wed 11 a.m. - 12 a.m. and Thur - Fri 11 a.m. - 3 a.m.

Vero Amore (Swan 520-325-4122, Dove Mtn 520-579-2922): Take out and delivery

Village Bakehouse (520-531-0974): Take out

Which Wich (520-742-7011): Free delivery, and take out

Wildflower (529-219-4230): $0 delivery fee on all orders of $15 or more with Door Dash. 50% off Beer and Wine with the purchase of any food-to-go order. 35% off all to-go orders. Call or use code FRC35 online orders. Take out, curbside pick-up and delivery. Online ordering.

Wings Over Broadway (520-323-8805): Take out, delivery and DoorDash

Yard House (520-917-9753): Take out only, menu available online

Zinburger (multiple locations): $0 delivery fee on all orders of $15 or more with Door Dash. 50% off Beer and Wine with the purchase of any food-to-go order. 35% off all to-go orders. Call or use code FRC35 online orders. Take out, curbside pick-up and delivery. Online ordering.

click to enlarge 5cf4c52eba5d6a792c4d0416_1280x1088.jpeg

