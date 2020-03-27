Southern Arizona Restaurants Offering Takeout and Delivery

As fear of the spreading COVID-19 virus pushes local governments to restrict service to take-out and delivery and more people limit their travel, local restaurants are getting hammered. Tucson Weekly has compiled a list of local restaurants that are still open, and how you can enjoy their food.
For information on where to park in Downtown for pickup, please scroll to the bottom to find a map provided by Park Tucson.
If you know of any changes to this list, please let us know so we can update it accordingly. We're all in this together!
• 4th Avenue Deli (520-624-3354): Mon - Sat 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Delivery with Uber Eats, take out also available
• Angelo's Pizza & Gyros (520-292-9868): Take out and delivery
• Baggin’s Gourmet Sandwiches (520-792-1344): Take out and delivery
• Barrio Bread (520-327-1292): Take out, and pay at the door with six-foot distancing insisted for waiting in line
• Barrio Brewing (520-791-2739): Take out. 100 percent of sales from growler fills and Barrio Blonde cans go to support hourly staff
• Barro's Pizza - (520-682-3969) AZ Pavilions: Take-Out, Delivery 10:30 a.m. - 10 p.m. 7 days
barrospizza.hungerrush.com
• Batch (520-203-7370): Take out and GrubHub
• Berry Greens Açaí & Juice Bar (520-367-5913): Take out, DoorDash and PostMates
• BK Tacos ( North location: 520-207-2245 / South location: 520-295-0105): Take out, drive through, and delivery within a two-mile radius of each location
• Blanco Tacos + Tequila (520-232-1007): $0 delivery fee on all orders of $15 or more with Door Dash. 50% off Beer and Wine with the purchase of any food-to-go order. 35% off all to-go orders. Call or use code FRC35 online orders. Take out, curbside pick-up and delivery. Online ordering.
• Bisbee Breakfast Club (Multiple Locations): Take out and delivery 8 a.m. - 1 p.m.
• Boca Tacos (520-777-8134): Take out and deliveries through 3rd parties
• Brooklyn Pizza (520-622-6868): Take out and delivery
• Bruegger’s Bagels (520-206-0002): Take out, delivery and GrubHub
• Bubb's Grub (520-825-6510): Take out and delivery
• Caffe Luce Coffee Roasting Co. (520-623-4477): Take out
• Caffé Milano (520-628-1601): Take out
• Catalina Craft Pizza (520-825-0140): Take out and delivery
• Cartel Coffee Lab (480-621-6381): Take out and DoorDash
• Carlotta's Kitchen (520-903-1922): Take out and delivery
• Casa Marana Craft Beer, Wine & Spirits: Az Pavilions 12 p.m. - 8 p.m. every day!
In-store pickup, Curbside, and Delivery. casamarana.com
• Ceres Pasta + Bread (520-365-3500): Take out
• Charred Pie Wood Fired Pizza (520-395-2232): Take out and delivery
• Charro Steak (520-485-1922): Take out and delivery with alcohol for both
• Cheba Hut (520-495-4719): Take out and delivery
• Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen (520-327-0187): Take out only, menu available online
• The China Bistro Restaurant (520-325-5185): Take out and delivery, Mon - Fri 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. / Sat - Sun 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
• Chuy's Mesquite Broiler (Multiple locations): Take out and delivery
• Claire's Cafe (520-825-2525): Take out, curbside, and delivery
• The Coronet (520-222-9889): Take out and delivery via DoorDash, plus new special menus
• Crooked Tooth (520-444-5305): Offering to-go beers (credit card payment only) Mon - Wed closed / Thurs - Fri 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. / Sat - Sun Noon to 5 p.m.
• Culinary Dropout (520-203-0934): $0 delivery fee on all orders of $15 or more with Door Dash. 50% off Beer and Wine with the purchase of any food-to-go order. 35% off all to-go orders. Call or use code FRC35 online orders. Take out, curbside pick-up and delivery. Online ordering.
• Cup Cafe at Hotel Congress (520-798-1618): Take out only
• Dante's Fire (520-383-9255): Take out and delivery 11 a.m. - 12 a.m.
• Dedicated Bakery (520-209-2872): Curbside pickup now available with specials Monday-Thursday
• Diablo Burger (520-882-2007): Take out and GrubHub
• Donut Bar Tucson (520-372-7120): Take out
• Elliott’s On Congress (520-622-5500): Take out, delivery and GrubHub
• El Charro Café (520-622-1922): Take out and delivery
• El Molinito (Multiple locations): Take out and delivery
• El Torero (520-622-9534): Take out only
• Empire Pizza (520-882-7499): Take out, delivery and PostMates
• Exo Roast (520-777-4709): Take out only
• Fiamme Pizza (520-529-5777): Take out, curbside, and delivery
• Fired Pie (520-398-7942): Take out, delivery, PostMates, and GrubHub
• Flavor Of India (520-544-3005): Take out, DoorDash and GrubHub
• Fonda La Hermanita (520-222-9889): Take out and delivery via DoorDash, plus new special menus
• Fresco Pizzeria (520-991-5555): Take out, curbside and delivery Sun - Thur 11 a.m. - 10 p.m. and Fri - Sat 11 a.m. - 11 p.m.
• Fruit Shack Smoothies & Yogurt (Oracle location 520-297-8122 / Broadway location 520-347-5648): Take out and delivery via UberEats, GrubHub and Postmates
• Frog & Firkin (520-623-7507): Take out and delivery
• Ghini's (520-326-9095): Take out and delivery Mon: Closed Tue - Sun 8 a.m. - 2 p.m.
• Golden Dragon (Eastside: 520-512-1922; Casas Adobes: 520-297-1862; Foothills: 520-299-8088): Take out and delivery
• Gourmet Girls (520-408-9000): Take out and delivery 8 a.m. - 2 p.m.
• Growlers TapHouse (520-389-8232): Take out
• Guadalajara Fiesta Grill (520-296-1122): Take out and delivery
• Guadalajara Mexican Grill (520-296-1199): Take out and delivery
• Hacienda Del Sol (520-529-3500): Take out
• HeeMee Coffee + Bakery (520-207-1193): Take out and delivery
• The Hidden Grill (520-308-4172): Take out, delivery, meal planning. See website for details.
• Ikes Coffee and Tea (520-792-1800): Take out, GrubHub and DoorDash
• India Oven (520-326-8635): Take out and deliveries through 3rd parties – GrubHub and DoorDash
• Iron John's Brewing Company (Downtown location 520-232-2530; 18th Street location 520-232-2080): Selling gift cards
• It's Greek To Me (520-825-4199): Take out and DoorDash
• Joe's Pancake House (520-747-7536): Take out, curbside, delivery within three miles. Mon - Fri 6 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sat - Sun 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.
• Johnny Gibson's Downtown Market (520-393-8544): Open for delivery and take out, only the front entrance is open.
• Jonathan’s Cork (520-296-1631): Take out and delivery, half off beer and wine
• Just Kebab (520-900-7706): Take out, curbside, delivery
• Kingfisher Bar & Grill (520-323-7739): Take out available with wines at 20 percent off menu prices
• La Hacienda (520-297-1695): Take out only
• La Olla Mexican Cafe (520-850-4212): Take out available. Get $5 off any order with the purchase of a $25 gift certificate.
• LongHorn Steakhouse (Broadway: 520-745-0391; Oracle: 520-293-7942): Take out only
• Magpies (Oracle location 520-297-2712; 4th Ave. location 520-628-1661; Silverado Plaza location 520-751-9949): Delivery and take out available, with 35% off all orders until the end of the month
• Mama Louisa's (520-790-4702: Take out, curbside, delivery
• Maynards Market and Kitchen (520-545-0577): Open for delivery
• Miss Saigon (520-884-4778): Take out, PostMates, DoorDash
• Monkey Burger (520-514-9797): Take out
• Nana's Kitchen - AZ Pavilions: Tues - Sat 11 a.m. - 8 p.m. Take-out & Curbside. Family Meals
mexicanrestauranttucson.com for menu
• New Delhi Palace (520-296-8585): Take out and delivery via UberEats, GrubHub and Postmates
• New York Pizza Department (520-207-7667): Take out and delivery
• Noble Hops (520-797-4677): Take out, curbside, and delivery
• Nook (520-622-6665): Take out
• Olive Garden (Wetmore: 520-292-1077; Oracle: 520-544-3690; Irvington: 520-434-0789; Broadway: 520-790-5787): Take out with ToGo online, free delivery for orders over $40 / $12.99 Buy One Take One
• The Parish (520-797-1233): Take out and DoorDash
• Penca Restaurante (520-203-7681): Take out and DoorDash
• Pueblo Vida (520-623-7168): Take out only, also offering keg sales
• Raging Sage (520-320-5203): Take out
• Raptor Canyon Cafe (520-336-5698): Take out and delivery
• Reilly Craft Pizza & Drink (520-882-5550): Curb side takeout only, wine bottles half-off menu price
• Renee's Organic Oven (520-886-0484): No-Touch Take out only
• Risky Business (Tanque Verde 520-749-8555, Sunrise 520-577-0221): Take out and curbside
• Rocco's Pizza (520-321-1860): Take out and delivery
• Rosati’s Pizza (520-531-1100): Take out and delivery
• Saffron Indian Bistro (520-742-9100): Take out, Grubhub, PostMates and EatStreet
• Sammy's Mexican Grill (520-818-2424): Take out
• Sauce Pizza & Wine (multiple locations): Open for takeout, curbside, and third-party delivery. Buy three entrees and get the 4th entrée free. Pick up for the whole family or stock the fridge. $12 bottles of wine for pick-up orders only. Take out, curbside pick-up and delivery
• Scented Leaf Tea House (Downtown location 520-347-3204; Main Gate Square location 520-624-2930): Take out
• Senae Thai (520-373-5335): Take out, and delivery within 5 miles
• Shish Kebab House (520-745-5308): Take out; delivery via website orders
• Spice Garden Indian Restaurant - NEW, Just opened. AZ Pavilions at Harkins Theatre (520-900-7452): Take out; Closed Mon, Tues-Sat 11 am-2:30 pm and 5 p.m. - 8:30 pm. spicegardenaz.com
• Street Taco and Beer Co. (Multiple locations): Take out
• Sushi Garden (La Cholla: 520-877-8744; Broadway: 520-326-4700): Take out and delivery
• Tap & Bottle (North: 520-268-8725; Downtown: 520-344-8999): App ordering and roadside pickup available. Delivery coming soon.
• Tamarind (520-797-7799): Take out (10 percent off!)
• Tavolino Ristorante Italiano (520-531-1913): Take out and delivery with wines available for both
• Taqueria El Pueblito (520-339-9336): Take out and delivery
• Ten55 Brewing Company (520-777-7877): Take out
• Thunder Canyon Brewery & Shifty’s Pizza (520-396-3480): Take out and delivery
• Trident Grill (Multiple Locations): Take out and curbside 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.
• Tucson Tamale (Colonia Verde location 520-298-8404; Cottonwood Plaza location 520-403-1888): Take out and delivery
• Tumerico (520-240-6947): Take out and delivery
• Urban Pita (520-332-2294): Take out and delivery, Mon - Wed 11 a.m. - 12 a.m. and Thur - Fri 11 a.m. - 3 a.m.
• Vero Amore (Swan 520-325-4122, Dove Mtn 520-579-2922): Take out and delivery
• Village Bakehouse (520-531-0974): Take out
• Which Wich (520-742-7011): Free delivery, and take out
• Wildflower (529-219-4230): $0 delivery fee on all orders of $15 or more with Door Dash. 50% off Beer and Wine with the purchase of any food-to-go order. 35% off all to-go orders. Call or use code FRC35 online orders. Take out, curbside pick-up and delivery. Online ordering.
• Wings Over Broadway (520-323-8805): Take out, delivery and DoorDash
• Yard House (520-917-9753): Take out only, menu available online
• Zinburger (multiple locations): $0 delivery fee on all orders of $15 or more with Door Dash. 50% off Beer and Wine with the purchase of any food-to-go order. 35% off all to-go orders. Call or use code FRC35 online orders. Take out, curbside pick-up and delivery. Online ordering.
