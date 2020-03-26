The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Thursday, March 26, 2020

COVID-19

United Way launches United for Southern Arizona COVID-19 Fund

Posted By on Thu, Mar 26, 2020 at 1:30 PM

click to enlarge LOGAN BURTCH-BUUS, TUCSON LOCAL MEDIA
  • Logan Burtch-Buus, Tucson Local Media
In an effort to provide essential items to those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic, The United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona announced the creation of the United for Southern Arizona COVID-19 Fund.

The effort will help fund the distribution of goods to children, families, and seniors through partnerships with local nonprofits and partner agencies.

According to the United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona President and CEO Tony Penn, there has never been a greater need for “the most vulnerable people in our community.”

“The children, families, and older people who are laid-off, unemployed, low-income, homeless, underinsured, and struggling to make ends meet, are now facing even more hardship,” Penn said, in a statement. “More than 150,000 families and individuals in Southern Arizona are challenged by work and school closures, wage disruptions and restricted access to basic needs, and today we strengthen our resolve to assist them.”

Fund support will include rental assistance and utility shortfalls, child care, food access, and baby formula, diapers and other health supplies, and other “critical services and resources to stabilize families.”

“We’re coordinating a three-pronged approach through emergency funding, in-kind support, and volunteer services to provide a united support system to those in need,” Penn said.

To make a tax-deductible donation to the United for Southern Arizona COVID-19 Fund, click here.

Tags: , , , , ,

Comments

