UA Offers Rebates to Students for Dorms and Meal Plans



The COVID-19 health emergency has caused a lot of changes at the University of Arizona. Earlier this month, the university decided to suspend all in-person classes for the rest of the spring 2020 semester, and move all classes to online formats.

Students who lived in dorms were instructed to seek alternative living arrangements if possible.

With campus now mostly a ghost town, UA’s Housing and Residential Life department is tasked with dealing with the aftermath of a semester turned upside down.

For students whose only living option is in the dorms, university staff has been attempting to relocate them to dorm buildings that have suite-style accommodations, meaning private bathrooms instead of communal ones.

On Sunday, March 15, Housing and Residential Life sent a notice to all dorm residents and their emergency contacts offering a 10 percent refund on their housing and meal plan investments, or a 20 percent voucher that could be used during the 2020-2021 academic year.

For the full 2019-2020 academic year regular dorm prices, not including the Honors Village, ranged from $6,390 to $8,620 plus fees, depending on the residence hall. The most a student could be refunded is $862. Meal plan prices ranged from $1,820 to $6,060.

Students who have chosen to move out of their dorm rooms early must have all their belongings out of their living spaces by Friday, April 17. All students must move out of their dorms by Friday, May 15.

On Tuesday, March 24, Residential Life sent another notice to all dorm residents about a student who was living in the Sonora dorm, located at 910 E. 5th Street, who had tested positive for COVID-19.



University of Arizona

Arizona-Sonora Residence Hall



They explained the resident is now at home with their family and no longer on campus. The last time the resident was on campus was March 14 through 18 and was asymptomatic at the time.

“Upon arriving home, the resident began to feel sick and was tested at home, out of state,” UA wrote. “The resident’s roommate and close contacts have already been notified. We have confirmed with the resident that they did not utilize any common spaces in the dorm.”

Residential Life confirmed that staff began using “elevated cleaning protocol” in all dorms and their offices on March 9. The Sonora dorm has been cleaned multiple times per day since the resident left campus on March 18.

Yesterday, the university announced that four people within their community have tested positive for COVID-19, including the student in the Sonora dorm. UA Campus Health did not specify whether those other three people were students or staff.

