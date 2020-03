If you're having a hard time affording pet food and needs during the coronavirus shut down, come see Lizzie Mead, owner of the Silver Sea on Fourth Avenue. Mead's shop doubles as a pet food pantry giving away dog and cat food, leashes, collars and other pet related items for those with low-income or temporarily in need."Sometimes that includes Fourth Avenue employees especially during a crappy summer and they might need some food too," Mead said. "I've decided I'm going to be working from (Silver Sea). They can knock on the door and I'll hand them a bag of dog food or cat food or whatever they may need."While Silver Sea is closed to the public during the shut down, Mead posted hours of when the pet food pantry will be open on her store's door. Typically the hours are Tuesday and Thursday from 2-5 P.M. , but the hours do change at times, said Mead."This is the time to be passing out pet food," Mead said. "I am not going to stop passing out pet food. Especially right now."The Silver Sea is located at 330 N. 4th Avenue. Mead encourages those in need to call her shop at 520-624-9954 with any questions about the pantry.