Pima County Supervisors Extend Biz Closures Through Friday, April 10

click to enlarge

The move follows Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey and Superintendent of Public Instruction Kathy Hoffman's order to close all K-12 public schools through April 10.







At today's meeting, Christy said he acknowledges the very real health crisis at hand, but talked about a crisis within the small business community.



"Why are we choosing that date other than it's the governor's?" Christy said. "It's obvious that the April 10 deadline is going to probably be asked to be extended again. These deadlines made only to be extended cause damaging uncertainty to business."



He called for finding "creative ways" to get people back to work. Miller asked if restaurants could be reopened but have their capacities lowered to adhere to social distancing guidelines.



"I understand the need for a sense of security in these kinds of decisions, but we are in uncharted territory," Elías said. "And that makes it very difficult and there is not data we can point to that gives us definitive answers in every single case."



Elías said he wanted to send a letter to the governor urging a shelter-in-place order for the entire state. Tucson Mayor Regina Romero made a similar statement on Tuesday. Christy said this was a "petty" and "political" move. Supervisor Ramón Valadez said he was conflicted about that decision because he didn't believe it would have a positive impact until health experts deem a shelter-in-place measure necessary.



The board's order does not affect grocery stories, pharmacies, food banks, banks and some cafeterias located inside hospitals, nursing homes or food vendors at Tucson International Airport.

The declaration also encourages churches and houses of worship to limit gatherings on their premises.







Dr. England said they are currently looking into renting motel space to house the county's homeless population because of the heightened public health risks they face.



In his morning YouTube update on the outbreak,



"It was just a pathetic drop in the bucket compared to the need," England said

As the number of COVID-19 cases in Pima County continues to rise each day, the Pima County Board of Supervisors voted 3-2 to extend their mandate on the closure of all movie theaters, gyms, restaurants, bars and other places where people gather in unincorporated parts of the county. Restaurants are still allowed to operate through take-out or drive-thru service only.The closure was supposed to last until Tuesday, March 31, but the supervisors held an emergency meeting today to extend it to Friday, April 10.Democratic Supervisors Richard Elías, Sharon Bronson and Ramón Valadez voted in favor, while Republican Supervisors Ally Miller and Steve Christy voted against it.Dr. Bob England, the interim director of the Pima County Health Department, said the public should assume that COVID-19 is all over the community, and any public gathering puts them at risk of infection."The numbers we have more reflect the availability of testing, or the lack thereof than they do the reality of whats going on right now," Dr. England said.He reported to the board that 13 people are currently hospitalized for COVID-19 and 4 of them are in intensive care units.