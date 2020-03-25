The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Wednesday, March 25, 2020

News

We Need You: Support the Tucson Weekly!

Wed, Mar 25, 2020

COVER ILLUSTRATION BY HECTOR ACUÑA
  • Cover illustration by Hector Acuña

These are unprecedented times.

As COVID-19 spreads across our community, people are falling sick in our community, with more to come. Our children’s schools have closed. Our concert venues gone dark. Our bars have been shuttered and our restaurants are limited to take-out service. Many of our small businesses are being pushed to the absolute limit.

For more than three-and-a-half decades, Tucson Weekly has been telling you stories about Southern Arizona. We pride ourselves on delivering local news you won’t find anywhere else about local government, politics, the arts, music, film, restaurants and much more.

Now our award-winning journalists are bringing you up-to-date local news on the developing crisis.

But we face a crisis of our own. Much of our revenue is based on bringing people together—and for now, we are being asked to stay apart. Our distribution network is based on you picking up a copy of our paper in a restaurant, a bar, a library or wherever you find it when you go out. You can see how we have a problem here.

Until we can come together again, our independent news organization needs your help.

If you see a value in what Tucson Weekly does for our community, we are asking you to please consider a donation to our efforts. While our paper and websites remain free, many of our advertisers are struggling and cannot support us as they have in the past, so we are turning to the community. (Please note that we are not a nonprofit, so your donation is not tax-deductible.)

Together, we will get through this.

Thank you for your consideration.

Donate here to Tucson Weekly/Tucson Local Media.

