Some Tips on Teaching Your Kids at Home

School campuses are going to be quiet places at least through April 10.
With schools closed across the state, school districts are now asking parents to step in and do their best to homeschool kids.
It's not something most parents have prepared to do, but districts are offering up whatever resources they can while schools remain shut down at least through April 10—and potentially longer, given that cases of COVID-19 are still rising across the state.
If you're looking for some lesson plans, here are some online resources:
Amphi School District has a list of fun resources for learning at home, including math games, free worksheets and printables, Duolingo and virtual field trips to places like the Louvre and the Great Wall of China. Visit amphi.com.
Expect More Arizona has a list of learning resources for kids and suggestions for how to talk to your kids about COVID-19, as well as resources in Spanish. Details here.
Though the Pima County Public Libraries are closed until further notice, you can still access digital materials 24/7 (and the due dates for items have been extended). Details here.
Arizona educator Joy Novack Rosson compiled a list of resources on ways to learn at home, including a website to explore the surface of Mars, elementary science lessons and classes for older teens or adults. Find the complete list here.