SceneFromASocialDistance: Rialto Launches Fantasy Concert Series This Friday

Downtown's Rialto Theatre, shuttered for the foreseeable future thanks to our global pandemic, is launching a fantasy concert series. Friday's show has Calexico opening for Bruce Springsteen, which is kind of my dream come true.
"I had this idea last night because I saw a pic of another venue’s marquee on Twitter, someone lamenting the shows they’re not going to get to see," Rialto Theatre Foundation Executive Director Curtis McCrary said. "And I thought, well what if we just imagine all the incredible shows we could have if the only limit was our imaginations? Fantasy is a better place to reside than reality, for the moment. And reflecting on this better world also made me appreciate all the amazing things that have happened at this place. So, here’s a wish for better times."
The marquee calls back to Prince's "Paisley Park":
