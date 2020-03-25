The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Archives | RSS

Blog Categories: Politics | News | Do This! | Music | Chow | Media | Fun in General | Education | Cinema | Arts and Culture | Sports | Community Info | more categories»

Wednesday, March 25, 2020

#SceneFromASocialDistance: Rialto Launches Fantasy Concert Series This Friday

Posted By on Wed, Mar 25, 2020 at 4:18 PM

click to enlarge 05eb21a9-4196-4b40-a227-137540627509.jpg

Downtown's Rialto Theatre, shuttered for the foreseeable future thanks to our global pandemic, is launching a fantasy concert series. Friday's show has Calexico opening for Bruce Springsteen, which is kind of my dream come true.

"I had this idea last night because I saw a pic of another venue’s marquee on Twitter, someone lamenting the shows they’re not going to get to see," Rialto Theatre Foundation Executive Director Curtis McCrary said. "And I thought, well what if we just imagine all the incredible shows we could have if the only limit was our imaginations? Fantasy is a better place to reside than reality, for the moment. And reflecting on this better world also made me appreciate all the amazing things that have happened at this place. So, here’s a wish for better times."

The marquee calls back to Prince's "Paisley Park":
click to enlarge deb35619-6316-45e8-b1af-c537c8776970.jpg

Have you caught COVID-19? Are you feeling ill? Is your small business struggling to make it? Have you lost your job as a result of the outbreak? Are you struggling to manage your kids while schools are closed? Tell us your COVID-19 stories. Send an email or photo to tucsoneditor@tucsonlocalmedia.com.

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Events & Staff Picks

Today | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue
Canceled: Sahba Home and Patio Show

Canceled: Sahba Home and Patio Show @ Tucson Convention Center

Through April 5, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

All of today's events | Staff Picks

Events
Music
Movies
Dining
Locations

Submit an Event

Staff Pick

Canceled: Sahba Home and Patio Show

Featuring more than 300 exhibitors come and see what is new in home improvement trends, remodeling and… More

@ Tucson Convention Center March 6-April 5, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 260 S. Church Ave.

» More Picks

Submit an Event Listing

Popular Content

Most Read Most Discussed
  1. Your Southern Arizona Coronavirus PM Update: Tuesday, March 24 (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  2. A Respiratory Therapist on What He's Seeing in COVID-19 Patients: "This Is Knocking Out What Should Be Perfectly Fit, Healthy People." (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  3. COVID-19 Update: AZ Confirmed Cases Rise To 326; First Death in Pima County (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  4. 'Stolen' COVID-19 Kits Were 'Accidentally Removed' (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  5. Southern Arizona Restaurants Offering Takeout and Delivery (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)

© 2020 Tucson Weekly | 7225 Mona Lisa Rd. Ste. 125, Tucson AZ 85741 | (520) 797-4384 | Powered by Foundation