The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Archives | RSS

Blog Categories: Politics | News | Do This! | Music | Chow | Media | Fun in General | Education | Cinema | Arts and Culture | Sports | Community Info | more categories»

  |  

Monday, March 23, 2020

Community Info

Coping Emotionally Through COVID-19: Three Lifelines If You're Struggling

Posted By on Mon, Mar 23, 2020 at 11:24 AM

These are strange times we're living in. With "social distancing" now firmly in our vocabulary, and headlines that make the most anxious of us even more so, it can feel very lonely and isolating not just physically, but mentally as well.

If you need someone to talk to, but maybe you don't feel comfortable speaking with someone you know, there are multiple options out there for you.

Earlier today the City of Tucson tweeted out a number for the Warm Line. This is a great resource if you're struggling, but not in crisis.

click image veteranscrisislinelogo.png
Additionally, if you're a veteran, you can call the Veterans Crisis Line or chat with someone on their website.
They're a great resource for any veteran who is currently struggling mentally and can help alleviate anxiety or PTSD.

The Suicide Prevention Hotline also stresses emotional well-being during the outbreak and has some coping tips on its website as well. If you need more than just some tips and resources and need to talk to someone right away, please call the lifeline below.
click image suicide_prevention.jpg

Maybe you don't need to call one of these, but know someone who might. Please share with them to get them the help they need. Check on your family, friends and neighbors. They may be struggling and could use your help, even if it's just a friendly, "Hello!"

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Events & Staff Picks

Today | Tue | Wed | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun
Meditation and Buddhist study

Meditation and Buddhist study @ Sky Island Zen

Mondays, Saturdays

All of today's events | Staff Picks

Events
Music
Movies
Dining
Locations

Submit an Event

Staff Pick

Canceled: Sahba Home and Patio Show

Featuring more than 300 exhibitors come and see what is new in home improvement trends, remodeling and… More

@ Tucson Convention Center March 6-April 5, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 260 S. Church Ave.

» More Picks

Submit an Event Listing

Popular Content

Most Read Most Discussed
  1. A Respiratory Therapist on What He's Seeing in COVID-19 Patients: "This Is Knocking Out What Should Be Perfectly Fit, Healthy People." (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  2. Coronavirus Update: Second Death from COVID-19; AZ Confirmed Cases Now at 152 (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  3. Pima County Constables: No Evictions During COVID-19 Outbreak (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  4. Southern Arizona Restaurants Offering Takeout and Delivery (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  5. AZ Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Jump to 235; Pima County Today Has 24 Confirmed Cases (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)

© 2020 Tucson Weekly | 7225 Mona Lisa Rd. Ste. 125, Tucson AZ 85741 | (520) 797-4384 | Powered by Foundation