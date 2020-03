Coping Emotionally Through COVID-19: Three Lifelines If You're Struggling

Need someone to talk to during these times? The @HOPEincTucson Warm Line is a confidential, non-emergency phone line for residents who need someone to talk to.

These are strange times we're living in. With "social distancing" now firmly in our vocabulary, and headlines that make the most anxious of us even more so, it can feel very lonely and isolating not just physically, but mentally as well.If you need someone to talk to, but maybe you don't feel comfortable speaking with someone you know, there are multiple options out there for you.Earlier today the City of Tucson tweeted out a number for the Warm Line. This is a great resource if you're struggling, but not in crisis.Additionally, if you're a veteran, you can call the Veterans Crisis Line or chat with someone on their website They're a great resource for any veteran who is currently struggling mentally and can help alleviate anxiety or PTSD.The Suicide Prevention Hotline also stresses emotional well-being during the outbreak and has some coping tips on its website as well. If you need more than just some tips and resources and need to talk to someone right away, please call the lifeline below.Maybe you don't need to call one of these, but know someone who might. Please share with them to get them the help they need. Check on your family, friends and neighbors. They may be struggling and could use your help, even if it's just a friendly, "Hello!"