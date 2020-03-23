Coping Emotionally Through COVID-19: Three Lifelines If You're Struggling

Blog Categories: Politics | News | Do This! | Music | Chow | Media | Fun in General | Education | Cinema | Arts and Culture | Sports | Community Info | more categories»
These are strange times we're living in. With "social distancing" now firmly in our vocabulary, and headlines that make the most anxious of us even more so, it can feel very lonely and isolating not just physically, but mentally as well.
Need someone to talk to during these times? The @HOPEincTucson Warm Line is a confidential, non-emergency phone line for residents who need someone to talk to.— City of Tucson (@cityoftucson) March 23, 2020
Pima County residents can call: (520) 770-9909
All other Southern Arizona residents can call: (844) 733-9912 pic.twitter.com/TkuXdbYS9c
Featuring more than 300 exhibitors come and see what is new in home improvement trends, remodeling and… More